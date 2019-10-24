|Large School schools - 10/23
|1. Oakville (27-2) vs. Webster Groves (7-18), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Lafayette (20-6) was idle.
|3. Cor Jesu (19-5) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (21-6) was idle.
|5. Eureka (17-8) was idle.
|6. Marquette (23-8) vs. Villa Duchesne (5-18), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Summit (23-7) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (23-6) was idle.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (27-7) was idle.
|10. Timberland (19-8) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/23
|1. Althoff (28-2) vs. O'Fallon (24-9), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (25-4) was idle.
|3. Mater Dei (21-8) was idle.
|4. Hermann (27-5) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (23-7) at Westminster (12-13), 5:30 p.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (23-6) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (25-5) was idle.
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (22-5) vs. John Burroughs (5-14), 6:30 p.m.
|9. New Athens (27-5) was idle.
|10. St. Clair (25-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.