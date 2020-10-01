Treis sets tone as Seckman sweeps St. Clair

IMPERIAL — Seckman setter Erin Treis set the tone from the start.
The junior’s first four sets on Thursday night went to four different hitters, putting a shorthanded St. Clair team on its heels for the entire match.
Treis’ distribution sparked a 7-1 run and host Seckman never looked back in a 25-11, 25-13 sweep in a non-conference girls volleyball match.
“I just want to make sure that everyone is getting the opportunity to hit as many balls and get as many points as they can,” Treis said. “And it’s really good to throw off the other side so that they’re able to get kills on our side.”
Treis finished with 17 assists, a kill, a block and a pair of aces in the 38-minute contest for Seckman (8-2), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings.
Taylor Beaven had seven kills, a block and an ace for the Jaguars. Jamison Spreck added five kills and Lydia Smith put down four spikes.
“We’ve been working on speed, working on our whole new offense this year,” Seckman coach Paula Baechle said. “This is probably one of the quickest games I’ve seen them play. It was fun. It was exciting. It was an all-around good team effort.”
Makayla Johnson had five kills and Kaylee Rampani had 10 assists for No. 5 small St. Clair (12-3-1).
The Bulldogs were barely able to field a team, prompting the switch to best-of-three sets instead of a best-of-five. The team had numerous injuries over the weekend and a couple of coronavirus-related quarantines.
Notably missing from the St. Clair lineup was Alohilani Bursey and her 3.83 kills and 2.71 blocks a game. Bursey suffered a concussion over the weekend and Bulldogs coach Kandice McCuskey hopes to have her back next week.
“Her and my other middle were out,” McCuskey said. “So, my two middles tonight weren’t normal middles. They’ve never run middle and they’re trying to make the adjustment.”
Treis exploited the mismatch throughout the match, running both Jaguars’ middles along with both pins.
“She’s so dynamic,” Baechle said. “She can change it up in a heartbeat. She reads the court. She’s excellent at ball placement. She sees the opening and she’s going to take it every time.”
Beaven, Smith and Spreck combined for 10 spikes as Seckman rolled in the first set after the fast start.
The Jaguars broke the second set open with an 8-1 run. Ally Jones and Beaven had kills and Treis had a block to extend the lead to 15-8.
“We’ve had a really good week this week with coming out strong and I think it’s important that we finish strong,” Beaven said. “That’s one of our main things this year because a lot of times we’re like on a roller coaster, so that’s one of the things we’re focusing on is consistency.”
Aces by Smith and Riley Howdeshell helped Seckman close it out.
Libero Cate Casey led a stout back row for the Jaguars, coming up with several pancake digs.
“She hasn’t let us down,” Baechle said. “She came back as libero and she had some good competition with Liv Smith, and I said you guys are going to have to battle and they both can play it. We’ve got great defense. I can’t complain.”
McCuskey hopes better, and healthier, days are to come for her Bulldogs.
“I’m not mad at the six girls or eight girls who are still playing and trying to put things together right now,” McCuskey said. “Not that I put my eggs on one basket, but when your No. 1 hitter is out, your No. 1 blocker is out, everything looks different. … I just have to smile underneath this mask I’m wearing, and hope tomorrow is a new day.”
Seckman vs. St. Clair volleyball
