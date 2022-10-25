Truit helps Westminster come back to beat Parkway West, reach quarterfinal round

FENTON — Westminster senior Shelby Truit has a photo of her and teammate Emma Fairchild kissing the Class 4 state championship volleyball trophy from last fall.

The snapshot has been set as the lock screen on Truit's phone for the last month.

“It’s motivation for every practice, every day I wake up, every game,” Truit said.

Truit came through big time for the Wildcats, who rallied to beat Parkway West 16-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 in the Class 4 District 2 championship match Tuesday at Summit High.

The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Westminster (28-2-5) advanced to face St. Pius X (22-3) in a state quarterfinal Saturday at Westminster. The Lancers defeated Farmington for the District 1 championship Tuesday.

Parkway West finished 20-11-2. It was the first time the Longhorns reached 20 or more wins since the 2016 campaign, when they finished 22-13-3.

Westminster, meanwhile, has won 11 successive matches. The Wildcats’ last loss came at the hands of the Longhorns on Sept. 10 in the championship match of the Borgia Tournament.

Parkway West didn’t give an inch from the opening serve.

The Longhorns played with high energy and confidence early and often. They scored the first point of the opening set and never looked back. The No. 2 seed Longhorns never trailed in the opener and led by as many as nine points after Gabbie Catlett served up an ace for a 23-14 lead.

Sophomore Gabbie Kerber secured the opening set with key block.

“That’s a great team over there,” Westminster coach Ben Briney said. “They’re very well-coached. They’ve got great athletes, they’ve got great arms. We’ve got to sustain their run. They made a push. They put us in uncomfortable positions. Now, let’s turn around and put them in uncomfortable positions.”

The Wildcats did just that.

Briney tweaked his lineup so his middle hitters had more favorable chances of blocking the Longhorns’ attack.

Westminster raced out to a 15-5 lead in the second set and controlled the rest of it before evening the match at one set apiece.

The third set proved to be the difference maker.

Briney called a timeout with the Wildcats trailing 10-4. That’s when Truit went to the bench in discomfort after twisting her right knee. She re-entered the lineup, brushing off the injury, and toughened it out. She slammed down a kill on the next point.

“I hate the feeling of letting my team down.” Truit said. “So even if I’m the one that messes up and makes us lose a point, I don’t want to let any of them down because it feels like they’re my family.”

Truit slammed another one of her six kills later in the set for a 21-19 advantage. A few moments later, Westminster led two sets to one.

After a strong opening set, the Longhorns couldn’t replicate that momentum. They lacked the same energy and focus they leaned on to win the first set.

“I feel like our brains and confidence definitely shifted down,” Parkway West coach Susan Anderson said. “Not being able to close a big match like that … that’s a big feel and vibe in energy. Us not being able to close that out definitely shifted our mindset. But I wasn’t set that it was going to be over at that point.”

Elise Frost led the Longhorns with 23 kills and 10 blocks. Maddy Bach dished out 38 assists, while Victoria Neeser scooped 15 digs.

The teams were deadlocked at 14-all in the fourth set before the Wildcats surged ahead and ended the affair.

Fairchild and Abby Siess posted 11 kills apiece, while Alli Bishop and Genna Selk recorded 19 assists each. Truit also registered seven digs and one solo block.

Three wins away from a second consecutive Class 4 title, Truit is eyeing more photo opportunities with Fairchild to savor what’s becoming a noteworthy senior season.