|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/19/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Lafayette (0-0)
|NR
|2. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|3. O'Fallon (0-0)
|NR
|4. St. Joseph's (0-0)
|NR
|5. Francis Howell Central (0-0)
|NR
|6. Pattonville (0-0)
|NR
|7. Marquette (0-0)
|NR
|8. Edwardsville (0-0)
|NR
|9. Francis Howell (0-0)
|NR
|10. Timberland (0-0)
|NR
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/19/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Pius X (0-0)
|NR
|2. Freeburg (0-0)
|NR
|3. St. Dominic (0-0)
|NR
|4. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|NR
|5. Westminster (0-0)
|NR
|6. Hermann (0-0)
|NR
|7. Jefferson (0-0)
|NR
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0)
|NR
|9. Mater Dei (0-0)
|NR
|10. Columbia (0-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked