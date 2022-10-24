Ursuline comes up aces against Notre Dame to claim first district title since 2018

OAKLAND — Ursuline coach Jeff Cheak called it Monday about 30 minutes before the first ball was served.

As his team took the court for warmups, he said the outcome of the Class 3 District 3 girls volleyball championship match would come down to how well his Bears, especially the freshmen, performed from the service line.

Turns out the young cubs, err Bears, came up aces in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Notre Dame. The Bears claimed their eighth district crown and first since 2018, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.

“It's something that we've been pretty strong with all year,” Cheak said. “But as the year has gone on, they've really focused mentally to try to make that as one of our top skills, and with a good team like Notre Dame, you've got to get them out of system. So we tried to have a little bit of an aggressive game plan serving.”

Ursuline senior Maddie Bock served four aces of her team's nine aces, and freshman Addyson Gresham had two more.

Sophia Mika, who recorded career assist No. 1,000 in the district semifinal, had 14 kills with 20 assists for Ursuline (13-11-2). Jillian Raterman had 11 kills, Molly Higgins added nine and Elizabeth Koenig had six kills and 17 assists.

“It pumps the team up so much,” Mika said. “All of us just go crazy.”

Ursuline will host the District 4 champion Thursday. That championship will be played Wednesday.

Gwen Keeven had eight kills and Kylie Crowe had 18 assists for Notre Dame (21-11).

“I’m proud of these girls,” Notre Dame coach Todd Cook said. “They played hard all season. They won some games I didn't think they would win. It just couldn't be this one.”

Ursuline took control of the opener behind tough serving from Gresham, who sparked a 9-1 run with an ace. Raterman added to the push with four quick kills to give the Bears a 10-6 lead.

Mika and Higgins combined for seven kills down the stretch and a Bock ace clinched the first set for Ursuline.

“Serving was one of our main things we worked on in practice before this game and we had to get it in no matter what,” Bock said. “Don't aim for an ace every time, sometimes you just have to get it in.”

A Graci Ademec kill and a Reaghan Crowley ace ignited a 6-0 run that allowed Notre Dame to seize control of the second set with an 18-13 lead.

Ursuline answered with a kill from Higgins and another Bock ace to tie the frame at 20-all. Kills by Koenig and Mika made it 24-23 and a Mikayla Ziemianski block gave the Bears a 2-0 lead.

“Just told them to reset a little bit,” Cheak said. “I felt like we were reacting instead of really analyzing and anticipating what was happening.”

Notre Dame never recovered from the Bears’ comeback.

“I think that took the wind out of it because it was a tough game up until then,” Cook said. “Then they just kind of played flat.”

Gresham had an early ace and Koenig and Ziemianski came up with back-to-back blocks as Ursuline kept the momentum rolling in the third set. Bock put down two consecutive backbreaking aces and a Mika kill ended the 74-minute match.

“We just never let up,” Mika said. “We just kept going. We didn't sit back or anything like that. We just kept going. We were controlling the set.”

Cheak likes the compete level in his team.