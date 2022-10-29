Ursuline's turnaround season ends in Class 3 quarterfinal setback to Ste. Genevieve

What a difference four years made for Ursuline Academy senior Sophie Mika and the Bears volleyball program.

Mika was the starting setter in a 5-1 offense for the Bears as a freshman. That team went 3-29-1, not winning until their 24th match.

Her high school career ended Saturday along with fellow seniors Madeline Bock, Gabriella Colona and Molly Higgins in the Class 3 quarterfinals as Ursuline fell one match short of making it to the state semifinals for the first time since 1994.

Ursuline lost a hard fought match to Ste. Genevieve, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 before a packed house at Ursuline.

"There were so many highs and lows during my four years," said Mika, who will play volleyball at Colorado State University in Pueblo. "It sucks and it is sad that it is over, but this was a special team. I'm proud of how far we have come. It was hard at times the first three years when we were losing so much. But this year I always wanted to go to practice, I always wanted to work hard and I always wanted to win."

And the Bears did their share of winning. They won district and sectional championships and finished with a 14-12-1 record. The 14 wins were more than in Mika's first three years combined.

"A lot of that has to be because of Coach (Jeff) Cheak," Mika said. "He is a great coach and the program is in good hands."

Cheak took over a beleaguered program and took the Bears within a match of getting to Cape Girardeau next week.

"I give so much of the credit for this year to the four seniors," Cheak said. "They showed so much leadership and taught everybody to be a good teammate. The team chemistry was so good."

Cheak set high expectations for his team despite the recent losing seasons.

"I knew this team could do good things," Cheak said. "The first year was really more than I could ask for. "They worked hard every day in the gym to get this far. I wanted to change the whole Ursuline volleyball program and I felt we took a huge first step this year."

The huge first step almost had a fairytale finish.

The Bears won the first set Saturday and cut a 21-17 deficit to 21-20 in the second set before the Dragons came back to win. Ste. Genevieve carried that momentum to a 5-0 lead in the third set. The Bears never led in that set, although they made things interesting by scoring seven consecutive points after being down 22-12.

Ursuline got off to a 6-2 lead in the fourth set before the Dragons took the lead for good at 12-11.

"Ste. Genevieve puts so much pressure on you defensively, but I felt we answered it well," Cheak said. "We kept battling until the very end. We showed a lot of heart."

Mika said she felt the 2022 season is the start of something big for the Bears.

"This year was amazing," Mika said. "And coach has this program in good hands. He changed everything and made us want to play volleyball again. It was so much fun."