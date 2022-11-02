Valmeyer battles before falling to Trico 32-30 in third set of 1A sectional final

CAMPBELL HILL — Markee Voelker and the Valmeyer girls volleyball team weren't going into the offseason with a whimper.

If the Pirates couldn't hoist a trophy Wednesday night, they were going to make sure Trico earned it.

"We had that drive deep down, we're not making it easy for them," Voelker said.

Valmeyer took Trico to the wire but came up short in a thriller in the Class 1A Trico Sectional title match, falling 25-14, 21-25, 32-30 to the host Pioneers at Trico High School.

"They brought it, and we gave Trico a scare," Valmeyer coach Karla Bivins said. "They responded. It's not the outcome we wanted. It was a well-fought, well-played game."

Trico (35-1) advanced to play Norris City (37-2) in a Class 1A super-sectional at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia.

It's the first sectional title in program history for the Pioneers and they avenged their only loss of the season. The Pirates, who were seeking their first sectional crown since 2015, swept the Pioneers on Oct. 8 in a tournament at Red Bud.

"We set goals at the beginning of the season," Trico coach Julie Rathert said. "I'm kind of superstitious, saying I think we can do this, but I don't really say a whole lot of it out loud. I knew they had it in them. I knew it would be tough. I'm just so happy for the girls."

In the third set, Trico junior Reagan Fager got loose time after time, finding the holes in the Valmeyer defense.

Despite the banquet of opportunities for the junior, she was the first to point to her libero Allie Robinson as the reason for her success.

"She reads the court so well and tells me what spots are open and where to put the ball," Fager said.

Fager banged home five of her 10 kills in the third set as the Pioneers pushed out to a 24-21 lead.

But facing those three match and season-ending points, Valmeyer (27-10) dug deep and found another gear.

"At that point, we all realized it was all or nothing," Voelker said. "If we don't play hard now, we're done."

Valmeyer scrapped and clawed to extend its season.

But the Pirates hit the wall at 30-30 and Trico closed out the match on a Valmeyer hitting error.

"These girls have been my family for the past eight years in my life," Voelker said. "It's going to be hard without them. I will miss them."

That third set was a far cry from what Valmeyer looked like in the first set as Trico blitzed into a commanding position. The score wasn't as close as 25-14 might indicate.

Bivins supercharged her team for the second set.

"That first set, we didn't serve aggressive, we didn't hit aggressive," Bivins said. "We were not the aggressive team that we normally are. I told them they have to come out and play aggressive, play hard, play loud and play fast."

The message was received as the Pirates came out of the huddle a completely different team in the second set.

After only recording two kills in the first, the Pirates slammed nine to the deck in the second set, ending with Brooke Miller's 300th kill of the season.

"They didn't have many kills that first set which is a good thing because they can hit a ball hard," Rathert said.

Miller finished with a team-high eight kills. Voelker recorded six.

Bivins beamed with pride about her two seniors and how they brought the program back to relevance but pointed out the majority of the team is coming back for another run next year.