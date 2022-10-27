Valmeyer muscles past Okawville for second consecutive regional title

OKAWVILLE — All Brooke Miller wants to do is wind up and unload on the ball and let the sound of her powerful attacks ring throughout the arena.

It's one of the best sounds in the world to the Valmeyer High junior volleyball player.

On Thursday night, Miller had to change up her tactics if she wanted to hear her favorite sound in the world.

"When I have to tip it or hit it somewhere else, the point is for the team," Miller said.

Miller and the Pirates held off upset-minded Okawville in the Class 1A Okawville Regional title match 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 at Okawville High School.

It's the second consecutive regional title for the Pirates and their fourth since 2015.

"It's really awesome to have such a great team that works well together," Miller said. "We're a family working on the court together. It's just awesome."

Valmeyer (26-9) advanced to play Goreville (24-7) at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 1A Trico Sectional semifinals.

"It's our goal," Valmeyer coach Karla Bivins said. "Year after year. When our seniors were in eighth grade we won the middle school state championship, 37-0. Their goal since then was to get back to state. That's our goal, hopefully where we're headed."

Miller recorded 10 kills in the three-set affair, but most were not the hammering kill shot that she loves.

After blasting one spike that was blocked back at her, she knew she had to change.

The point was stamped home when senior teammate Markee Voelker gave her a reminder.

That change of tactics managed to get around the walls Okawville (18-16) threw up on the net time and time again.

"They picked up on our hitting and they were at the net every time we went up for a hit," Voelker said. "We had an open net last time we played them. Now, it was like, 'We have a block in our face.' "

The previous time the teams met Oct. 4 the Pirates cruised to a two-set win. On Thursday, the Rockets gave Valmeyer all it could handle.

"That's not the same team we played three weeks ago," Bivins said. "We beat them in two games. They scrapped, dived and I thought they outplayed us on a lot of balls."

After a sluggish start to the match, Okawville coach Debbie Frederking burned a timeout and didn't need to say much to her fledgling program.

The breather helped. After trailing 12-4, the Rockets responded with a 7-1 run to get back into the opening set.

"They came out with their own determination," Frederking said. "They know. For me, it's put everything out there and that's what they did."

Valmeyer outlasted the Rockets in the first set, but in the second set Okawville roared to life and forced a decisive third.

Seniors Maci Wolf and Jordyn Hekert combined for 21 of the Rockets' kills.

"They were our go-to hitters," Frederking said.

With Valmeyer trailing 19-18, a long rally that featured multiple diving bodies and held breaths in the stands, the Pirates scrapped together to force a tie.

Bivins had a chance to call timeout but held back.

"Sometimes timeouts are good and the team needs one, but at that point, I didn't want to call a timeout because I felt like we needed to keep going," Bivins said.

Voelker repaid her coach's faith. The senior followed up with two of her team-leading 12 kills to help the Pirates pull ahead. She also chipped in two service aces to help close out the victory.

"She takes the team and runs with it," Bivins said. "There aren't a lot of girls where I'll tell them that, hey you take the team and get them going, but she's one of them."

This is just the seventh year for the Okawville volleyball program and this season it logged a program record in wins.