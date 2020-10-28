Visitation outlasts Westminster in five-set thriller for district title

FRONTENAC — Shenee Boyle and her Visitation volleyball team recently acquired some new clothing to help toughen things up.
“About a week ago, we decided that we were going to get some camo shirts and we were going to learn how to battle and we were going to learn how to earn points as opposed to watch the scoreboard,” said Boyle, the Visitation coach. “And I think it helped because they're just so young.”
Viz gutted out a marathon 2-hour, 1-minute match Wednesday and came away with a hard-fought five-set victory over Westminster in the Class 3 District 4 championship at Viz's R.J. Fronckiewicz Court.
The Vivettes (8-6) advanced to take on Park Hills Central (24-5-3) in a Class 3 sectional match on Saturday at Owensville. The Rebels knocked off Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday to win their first district title since 2002.
“I'm really excited to keep going on,” Vivettes sophomore middle blocker Grace Weikel said. “I think we had a lot of heart and energy this game. It was just a really fun game in general. We had a great competition, a lot of back and forth. It was really exciting to come out on top.”
Viz is back in the state playoffs for the third successive season. The Vivettes lost in the sectional round each of the last two seasons, including last year to eventual Class 3 champion Borgia, but this is a fairly new cast for Viz.
The top seed Vivettes graduated six seniors off last year's squad and have a nary a senior this season. Junior libero Lauren Hagan went from being a sophomore role player last year to a junior team leader this year and she had a standout performance against the Wildcats.
“I just watched how they (last year's seniors) would really pump up the team, not only verbally but by their actions. I just try to mirror that,” Hagan said. “I'm extremely proud of them. We're a really young team and a lot of people underestimate us, but we've proven a lot of people wrong.”
No. 2 seed Westminster (9-3) had just two seniors this year and the core of its team is sophomores.
“We're a young team, so at some point in time, we have to just really understand the talent and gifts that we have,” Wildcats coach Bryndyn Crutcher said. “The youth is there, but they're experienced players. They're playing club, so they play at a high level. Now, it's really more about mentally seeing the game quicker, adjusting quicker and doing things like that. And they're going to get there.”
Viz swept Westminster in the teams' regular-season meeting 19 days ago to gain the top district seed, but Boyle knew it would be a different kind of match this time around.
“I know a couple of those kids because I also coach club and I coached them when they were 13,” she said. “So, I knew how good they were and I knew it was going to be tough.”
The Wildcats proved that right by taking the opening set.
The Vivettes scored the opening point of the match, but it would be their only lead of Game 1. Westminster led by as many as seven points early, but Viz rallied to make it a 13-11 contest. The Wildcats, though, would notch 11 of the next 12 points to take a commanding 24-12 lead. Despite a small late hiccup, Westminster was able to close out a 25-16 win.
Emma Fairchild notched four straight aces at one point during the decisive 11-1 run.
“We're at our strongest when our serving is on and our serve game was really strong in Games 1 and 4,” Crutcher said. “Also, we used our middle, Alli Bishop, a lot better in Games 1 and 4 than we did in 2 and 3.”
In contrast to the first set, the Wildcats held just one lead in the second game at 6-5. Still, the game was tight at 19-18 when Viz ripped off six of the final seven points to take a 25-19 win to even things at a game apiece.
The third set was even tighter as the teams were separated by more than three points on just two occasions within the first 42 points.
Tied at 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, the Vivettes finally pulled away for a 25-22 win. Hagan had the defining moment of the match when she ran down what looked to be a sure point for the Wildcats in the deep left corner, kept the play alive and helped secure her team the all-important victory.
“I did not think I was going to get that,” Hagan said. “The middle back just kind of shanked it back there. I just kind of ran, and with adrenaline, I just threw my hands up and got it up. I was scared I was going to hit my head on the bleachers, but I didn't.”
The Wildcats held things together to win Game 4.
In another tight set, neither team led by more than two points until Westminster closed the game with five straight points to turn a tie into a 25-20 victory to force a decisive fifth game.
“There's no doubt that they're a very driven group and they never give up,” Crutcher said. “They don't give up at practice, they don't give up in the weight room and they don't up give on each other. They've got a really good team dynamic going.”
Westminster scored the first point of the winner-take-all set to mark the first time it had done that all night. The Wildcats led by as many as three points, but the Vivettes went on a 5-2 run to knot the game at 8-8.
Viz scored three straight points and Westminster would get a Shelby Truitt kill to make it 11-9 before the Vivettes reeled off the game's final four points. Viz had its hard-fought victory in-hand when Clair Fulton and Grace Pund teamed up for a big block at the net.
“They showed a lot of guts and a lot of poise,” Boyle said. “In one of the early timeouts, their faces all looked kind of down. But I think this group talks to themselves and pulls themselves out of that. I think that's their mentality. They're a cardiac team, I tell you, but they're just young.”
