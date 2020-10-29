Warrenton comes up just short in five-set loss to Hannibal

WARRENTON — Josey Schipper wanted it so bad for her senior teammates.
Schipper, a junior outside hitter, and the Warrenton girls volleyball team, which includes six seniors, fought tooth and nail to try and bring home the first volleyball district championship in the school's 104-year history.
But the Warriors fell just short Thursday night, losing to Hannibal in a thrilling five-set match Class 4 District 7 final at Warrenton High.
“They really wanted it and I wanted to see it happen,” Schipper said. “The seniors are most of the team, so we're really going to have to try to go without them next year. We got so much better this year than we were last year with all the same people, so I think we can do it next year.”
Warrenton (22-5) had a 17-match winning streak snapped by Hannibal.
“I'm super proud of them,” Warriors coach Randy Kindschuh said. “We've had a lot of adversity all year. I got COVID and was in the hospital, so the team got shut down for two weeks and we came back and just kept winning. And Josey just got off quarantine, so she hasn't practiced in two weeks, but she looked like she didn't miss a beat.”
Hannibal (13-7-1), which ousted Warrenton in the district semifinals last season, won just the fourth volleyball district title in school history and the first since 2011. The Pirates earned the right to host the sectional and quarterfinal matches on Saturday, as it was predetermined the District 7 winner would be the host. Hannibal will host Parkway West (9-4) in the sectional.
“It was really intense volleyball,” Pirates coach Megan Phillips said. “We talked a lot this week about how we wanted it this year. Last year, we got second in districts (to Hickman) and lost a lot of seniors, so we're a really young team this year. But, their fight is there.”
In the end, Warrenton had no answer for Hannibal's Bella Falconer. The outstanding 5-foot-9 junior hitter had an exceptional game hitting the ball.
“I thought maybe she would tire out, but she didn't,” Kindschuh said. “She was just as strong at the end as she was at the start.”
Falconer was at her best in the decisive fifth game.
After Warrenton won the fourth game to stay alive and scored the first point of the final set, everything went downhill for the Warriors.
Hannibal ripped off seven straight points to grab a 7-1 lead. Falconer had four of her team's six five-set kills during that run and she then added another to start a three-point run that gave the Pirates a commanding 10-2 lead.
“We've played one other match this year to five sets, so they just know that those last 15 points go fast,” Phillips said. “We talk about just making sure they're playing every point.”
Warrenton scored four successive points, including three in a row on aces by junior Abby Hammerberg, to cut it to 10-6 and force a Hannibal timeout.
“I've got a radar gun and once every two weeks we have radar day,” Kindschuh said. “I've got a 40-mile-an-hour club and she's on top of that. Forty-four miles-an-hour is her top serve.”
But, the Warriors would get no closer than three points, as the Pirates closed things out on a kill by sophomore Kate Maune, who also had a strong hitting effort.
Falconer credited senior libero Allie Hull and sophomore setter Nora Hark for keying the Pirates' strong hitting performance.
“Our libero did great tonight and our setter played great. Everybody was just on,” Falconer said. “It was crazy. I honestly didn't know if we would pull it off, but we did and we have a lot of young kids and they did really great tonight.”
Warrenton held an early one-point lead in the opening set before Hannibal scored six straight points to take a 14-10 lead. The Warriors rallied to take leads of 17-16 and 20-19, but a pair of Falconer kills fueled a four-point surge and Maune finished off the 25-22 win with a kill.
“Bella has been key for us all year. She wants to go to the next level and she has really proven that this year. Her work ethic on and off the floor is unlike any other,” Phillips said. “And Kate is real young, but she has grown so much this year and she's put in the work for it.”
The Warriors never trailed in winning the set to even things up. Leading 12-10, Warrenton went on an 11-1 run to grab a commanding 23-11 lead on the way to a 25-12 win. Faith Wenzel's tap at the net put a closing ribbon on a strong second game off the bench for the Warriors senior.
Warrenton held the lead for the vast majority of the third game, but couldn't close it out as Hannibal swung the momentum its way. The Warriors led by as many as six points before the Pirates began chipping away and eventually took their first lead at 21-20 on a Warrenton hitting error. Falconer's kill moments later sealed the 25-22 win.
“I thought at times we got a little complacent,” Kindschuh said. “Instead of putting pressure on them, we gave them too many free balls and we thought we could tip it.”
The teams traded the lead back and forth in an action-packed fourth set. Warrenton had a 24-22 lead, but again couldn't close it out, as three straight kills by Falconer led to a 25-24 lead. But, Lindenwood University commit Morgan Frye saved her senior season for the time being with a big tying kill, and then a pair of aces by Hammerberg clinched a 27-25 win for the Warriors to set up the winner-take-all fifth game.
“When we came back and won that game, I thought we had the momentum,” Kindschuh said.
