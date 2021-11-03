Waterloo comeback bid falls short against Taylorville in Class 3A sectional final

BETHALTO — It was almost a comeback for the ages.
With its season hanging in the balance, the Waterloo girls volleyball team came storming back against Taylorville in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional championship match Wednesday before falling 25-20, 25-22.
Down 22-12 in the second set, the Bulldogs got to within two points before the Tornadoes finished the victory.
Taylorville (35-4) will host Normal West (32-6) in a super-sectional at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I’m super proud of the adjustments my girls made at the last minute,” Waterloo coach Angie Crawford said. “I’m not disappointed at all in their play. We let them get in our heads a little bit that second set and got started too late.”
Paige Montgomery had a team-high seven kills, all of which came during the comeback bid, for Waterloo (28-6), No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Caroline Arnold added six kills and Ellie Schwehr had 19 assists.
The Bulldogs faced adversity before the team left for Civil Memorial as starting middle blocker Hailey Montgomery landed awkwardly on a ball during practice Tuesday and was unavailable against Taylorville.
“It was heartbreaking, but I knew we just had to stay composed and lift each other up,” Paige Montgomery said of her twin sister’s injury. “It gave the underclassmen a chance to shine and lift them up for next year.”
Hailey Montgomery’s absence took 1.79 kills a set and a strong net presence out of the lineup for the Bulldogs. Ella Bockhorn moved from right side to middle.
“She hasn’t trained in the middle for over a year,” Crawford said. “She’s had middle experience, but to have the endurance to do what a middle does is very difficult.”
Waterloo came out hot early, taking a 7-2 lead in the first set. Josie Briggs had a pair of kills and Emma Day had a block and a spike.
But a pair of Sam Logue aces sparked a 7-0 run for Taylorville that erased its deficit in a blink. Hannah Clayton and Mazie Fleming had kills during the outburst and a Summer Brandis tip clinched the opener for the Tornadoes.
“We tend to go down in the first set for whatever reason, I don’t know why,” Taylorville coach Kim Peabody said. “I wasn’t going to start getting nervous until they hit 20 and they started the run before they hit 20.”
Taylorville carried that momentum into the second set. Hannah Clayton blasted down five early kills as the Tornadoes quickly raced out to a double-digit advantage.
But Paige Montgomery got to work from the outside as Waterloo refused to go quietly.
“It really just shows our character and how much we wanted it,” Paige Montgomery said. “We worked hard all season and we weren’t just going to roll over and die.”
Taylorville aided the comeback with four hitting errors and kills from Briggs and a tip from Day cut it to 24-22, before Elle Richards ended the 50-minute match with a tip for Taylorville.
“We were a little nervous, but I had confidence in us and I knew we could do it,” said Brandis, who had 22 assists for the Tornadoes.
Clayton put down 10 kills, seven of which came in the second set, for Taylorville.
The loss ended the high school careers of six Waterloo seniors, who led the Bulldogs to their second sectional final in school history, matching the deepest run in the playoffs for the program back in 2019.
“They were a group that the sky was the limit,” Crawford said. “It’s hard to see it end like this.”