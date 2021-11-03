Waterloo comeback bid falls short against Taylorville in Class 3A sectional final

Hailey Montgomery’s absence took 1.79 kills a set and a strong net presence out of the lineup for the Bulldogs. Ella Bockhorn moved from right side to middle.

“She hasn’t trained in the middle for over a year,” Crawford said. “She’s had middle experience, but to have the endurance to do what a middle does is very difficult.”

Waterloo came out hot early, taking a 7-2 lead in the first set. Josie Briggs had a pair of kills and Emma Day had a block and a spike.

But a pair of Sam Logue aces sparked a 7-0 run for Taylorville that erased its deficit in a blink. Hannah Clayton and Mazie Fleming had kills during the outburst and a Summer Brandis tip clinched the opener for the Tornadoes.

“We tend to go down in the first set for whatever reason, I don’t know why,” Taylorville coach Kim Peabody said. “I wasn’t going to start getting nervous until they hit 20 and they started the run before they hit 20.”

Taylorville carried that momentum into the second set. Hannah Clayton blasted down five early kills as the Tornadoes quickly raced out to a double-digit advantage.

But Paige Montgomery got to work from the outside as Waterloo refused to go quietly.