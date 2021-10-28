Waterloo gets complete performance, downs Civic Memorial for regional championship

TROY, Ill. — Senior right-side hitter Ella Bockhorn was having the time of her life Thursday. Now she's ready for more excitement.
Bockhorn recorded seven kills and 10 digs as the Waterloo High girls volleyball team defeated Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-11 to win the championship of the Class 3A Triad Regional at Triad High School.
It's the Bulldogs' second regional title in three seasons. Bockhorn was a sophomore in 2019 when they last won a regional.
"We worked together really well that second set," Bockhorn said as a large contingent of Waterloo students and parents celebrated nearby. "The first game was really close. We weren't really working together. The second set, we put it all together. We all wanted it and we came together."
Waterloo (27-5) advanced to the Civic Memorial Sectional and will face Mattoon in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Centralia and Taylorville will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the other sectional semifinal. The sectional final is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"Civic Memorial has improved so much this season," Waterloo coach Angie Crawford said. "Their right-side hitter (senior Lauren Dunlap) has really come along this season and we were able to shut her down. That's one of their big arsenals. She's an exceptional player."
Civic Memorial, which hasn't defeated Waterloo since Sept. 15, 2005, finished 28-8-1. The Bulldogs have won 27 consecutive matches against their Mississippi Valley Conference rival.
Senior Paige Montgomery, battling an injured ankle, had six kills while senior Hailey Montgomery and junior Josie Briggs had five kills apiece for Waterloo. Senior libero Maddie Davis had 14 digs and senior Ellie Schwehr had 11.
Bockhorn said the Bulldogs were able to relax in the second set after surviving a first set that had 11 ties and was in doubt until the end.
"Just getting a break out of that first game, with the points going back and forth ... " Bockhorn said. "We changed our lineup a little bit. We had our back row shift to cover what they were hitting. Once we got those balls up, (Civic Memorial) didn't really stand a chance after that.
"If we play like we did tonight, we can go super far. I think we can win the sectional, for sure. The regional is a huge deal. We really wanted it this year because we didn't get the chance last year (because of COVID-19). We worked really hard, and we were working for each other, not individually."
Bockhorn has always heard that special moments on the court are more meaningful as a senior. She can attest that is indeed the case.
"For sure. Definitely," she said. "It feels like it's my team now, like I'm taking care of everybody else. I kind of want to cry right now."
Waterloo led just 20-18 in the first set, but stretched the lead to 22-18 on a kill by Hailey Montgomery and a hitting violation on Civic Memorial.
The Eagles got within 22-19 on a dink by freshman Meredith Brueckner, but Waterloo scored the next two points to make it 24-19. Civic Memorial got back-to-back kills by Dunlap to make it 24-21 and force a timeout by the Bulldogs. After the break, Bockhorn's kill ended the set.
Civic Memorial was within 5-4 in the second set, but Waterloo went on a 10-1 uprising that made it 15-5, with the Eagles committing four unforced mistakes that appeared to rattle them and put them on their heels.
Waterloo coasted the rest of the way, sparked by three kills from Briggs, finally winning when a kill attempt by Civic Memorial went into the net.
"If we play our game, I've told these girls the sky's the limit since the beginning of the season," Crawford said. "One thing I'm proud about with these girls is they've really developed mental toughness. That's something you struggle with as a young kid."
Civic Memorial coach Kristie Ochs was proud of her team but sensed it became flustered after the tough start to the second set, particularly when Waterloo turned a 5-4 advantage into an 11-4 lead.
"The first game, we played tough as nails," Ochs said. "We were clicking on all cylinders. But ultimately, Waterloo's a fantastic team and it's difficult going up against that kind of tradition. They went on a six-point run (in the second set) and that was difficult mentally to overcome.
"We knew what we were up against and knew they were a formidable opponent. We were mentally prepared, but when push came to shove and they went on a roll, it was tough to overcome."