Waterloo gets complete performance, downs Civic Memorial for regional championship

Senior Paige Montgomery, battling an injured ankle, had six kills while senior Hailey Montgomery and junior Josie Briggs had five kills apiece for Waterloo. Senior libero Maddie Davis had 14 digs and senior Ellie Schwehr had 11.

Bockhorn said the Bulldogs were able to relax in the second set after surviving a first set that had 11 ties and was in doubt until the end.

"Just getting a break out of that first game, with the points going back and forth ... " Bockhorn said. "We changed our lineup a little bit. We had our back row shift to cover what they were hitting. Once we got those balls up, (Civic Memorial) didn't really stand a chance after that.

"If we play like we did tonight, we can go super far. I think we can win the sectional, for sure. The regional is a huge deal. We really wanted it this year because we didn't get the chance last year (because of COVID-19). We worked really hard, and we were working for each other, not individually."

Bockhorn has always heard that special moments on the court are more meaningful as a senior. She can attest that is indeed the case.

"For sure. Definitely," she said. "It feels like it's my team now, like I'm taking care of everybody else. I kind of want to cry right now."