Waterloo returns to 3A sectional title match by knocking off Mattoon

Briggs hopped around in pain but never motioned for a trainer or even for a spot on the bench to take a seat. The pain lit a fire in her and she decided she was going to use it.

"It may be made me a little mad," Briggs said. "It was either now or never, so may as well do it now."

Briggs responded with two consecutive aces to give the Bulldogs a lead in the first set they would never relinquish.

Waterloo used an 8-1 run in the first set to pull away from Mattoon (20-13) and take the opening set.

"We hadn't seen anything like (Waterloo) before," Mattoon coach Kayla Quick said. "They're just a fantastic team. They've got height, got power and have a really great volleyball IQ. They know where to move and are never out of position on defense. They're just a really solid team."

Five Waterloo hitters registered kills, led by a team-high nine for Bockhorn. Paige Montgomery and Briggs chipped in five each.

Senior setter Ellie Schwehr dished out 20 assists.

"We have really good hitters in all positions," Bockhorn said. "Everyone wants the ball and everyone gets a chance to hit."