Waterloo returns to 3A sectional title match by knocking off Mattoon

BETHALTO — Josie Briggs went up for a block before coming down hard on her left ankle.
The Waterloo High junior felt her foot twist in an odd way, and she hobbled away from the net, grimacing in discomfort.
"I was so scared," Waterloo senior Ella Bockhorn said. "She's one of our biggest hitters."
Briggs pushed past the pain and stayed in the match to help the Bulldogs earn a spot in the sectional title match with a 25-14, 25-17 victory over Mattoon on Monday in a Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional semifinal at Civic Memorial High School.
Waterloo (28-5) will play Taylorville (33-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 3A sectional final at Civic Memorial High School.
It matches the furthest the Bulldogs have advanced in program history, matching their sectional final appearance from 2019.
"I'm speechless," Waterloo coach Angie Crawford said. "It's an indescribable feeling. it's one of those that doesn't happen very often. I'm just enjoying the ride and getting ready for that next match."
Waterloo has won 25 of its last 26 matches.
In the first set, Briggs went up for a block with a teammate. After turning away a Mattoon attack, Briggs twisted one of her feet as it landed on another player's foot under the net.
Briggs hopped around in pain but never motioned for a trainer or even for a spot on the bench to take a seat. The pain lit a fire in her and she decided she was going to use it.
"It may be made me a little mad," Briggs said. "It was either now or never, so may as well do it now."
Briggs responded with two consecutive aces to give the Bulldogs a lead in the first set they would never relinquish.
Waterloo used an 8-1 run in the first set to pull away from Mattoon (20-13) and take the opening set.
"We hadn't seen anything like (Waterloo) before," Mattoon coach Kayla Quick said. "They're just a fantastic team. They've got height, got power and have a really great volleyball IQ. They know where to move and are never out of position on defense. They're just a really solid team."
Five Waterloo hitters registered kills, led by a team-high nine for Bockhorn. Paige Montgomery and Briggs chipped in five each.
Senior setter Ellie Schwehr dished out 20 assists.
"We have really good hitters in all positions," Bockhorn said. "Everyone wants the ball and everyone gets a chance to hit."
Having that many talented hitters, Crawford doesn't have to draw up anything too complicated for her offense.
"Most people don't have a hitter in every rotation and I'm blessed with that," Crawford said. This is probably the best hitting team I've coached. Some of them are super smart on how they play the game. It makes my job so much easier."
The Green Wave scrapped together a fight early in the second set, never letting the Bulldogs get too far out in front and tied the set multiple times.
Crawford burned her lone timeout of the match to reiterate the game plan and calm down her team.
"We just needed a chance to regroup," Bockhorn said. "We were letting ourselves go a little bit. We weren't having the right form."
Facing wave after wave of hitters eventually wore down Mattoon. After the timeout, Waterloo used an 8-2 run to close out the match and punch its ticket back to the sectional title match.
"Having us go to the sectional (final) again is really amazing," Briggs said. "I'm just so proud of the team."