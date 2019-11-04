Waterloo sophomore Paige Montgomery (14), senior Kati Casey (3) and sophomore Hailey Montgomery (15) celebrate a point during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo sophomore Paige Montgomery (14) hits the ball over the net during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis senior Jayla Holcombe (2) receives a serve during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis senior Jamie Russell (7) celebrates a kill during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis senior Jamie Russell (7) passes the ball during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Waterloo sophomore Paige Montgomery (14), senior Kati Casey (3) and sophomore Hailey Montgomery (15) celebrate a point during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Waterloo senior Kati Casey (3) passes the ball during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Waterloo senior Kati Casey (3) comes up with a dig during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Waterloo sophomore Paige Montgomery (14) hits the ball over the net during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
East St. Louis senior Jamie Russell (7) celebrates a kill during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
East St. Louis senior Jamie Russell (7) passes the ball during a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WATERLOO — All season long, the Waterloo girls volleyball team has shown a penchant for digging deep and fighting hard when the momentum was on the other side.
That characteristic showed up again when it mattered most.
Waterloo swept Charleston 25-21, 25-23 in a Class 3A Waterloo Sectional semifinal on Monday, withstanding a late Trojans charge in a bid to push the match to a third set.
Centralia swept East St. Louis 25-16, 25-17 in the other semifinal, setting up a sectional final between the host Bulldogs and the Annies at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“With our ups and downs throughout this whole season, our whole team has been gelling really well with all the stuff we’ve been through,” Waterloo setter Kati Casey said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”
Paige Montgomery put down 10 kills, Ella Bockhorn had seven kills and Hailey Montgomery added five for Waterloo (24-8-1). Casey had 23 assists.
Katarina Blase had eight kills and six blocks for Charleston (25-12). The middle blocker was a force up front the entire match and demanded the respect of the Bulldogs attackers.
“The main thing was our outside and our middle had to be going up with our setter every time,” Waterloo coach Angie Crawford said. “She was just a very quick hitter, dominant. That girl’s got a bright future.”
Waterloo got some separation in the first set behind Casey’s serve. The senior had an ace and her aggressive blasts kept Charleston out of system leading to kills from Hailey Montgomery, Paige Montgomery and Emma Day to give the Bulldogs a 17-12 lead.
Charleston cut into the deficit with a Blase kill and ace, but spikes from Paige Montgomery and Hailey Montgomery clinched the opener for Waterloo.
“It was really placing the ball, not just power,” Hailey Montgomery said. “Just being smart with it.”
Blase’s block kept the Trojans in the early part of the nightcap, but a Bockhorn kill and a Day block gave the Bulldogs a 14-9 advantage.
But Charleston drew even on a Kaleigh Wilson spike and a Natalie Coartney laser off of a free ball.
Waterloo broke a 23-all tie with a Bockhorn finish. Paige Montgomery had a couple of swings to put Charleston away on the next point before her sister, Hailey, was able to finish it.
“You’ve just got to keep your heads up,” Paige Montgomery said. “You can’t take it easy on them. You’ve got to go hard the whole time.”
Waterloo is one win away from its first sectional championship in school history. The Bulldogs did not face Centralia in the regular season.
“We’re going to have to clean up some things,” Crawford said. “Be a little bit more disciplined and polished and they’re capable of doing that.”
CENTRALIA 2, EAST ST. LOUIS 0
The Annies led throughout most of both sets in the opening match. Rylee Edson had seven kills and five aces and Natalie Edson had 23 assists for Centralia (32-4).
Jayla Holcombe and Jamie Russell each had six kills and two blocks for East St. Louis (14-21-2). Mallorie Wooten had 13 assists.
Centralia jumped out to an early 9-3 lead in the first set with the help of an Allie Fults kill and a Tess Timmons block.
Two straight blocks by Holcombe kept East St. Louis close, but the Annies pulled away with a 6-0 run. Rylee Edson sparked the salvo with a pair of aces and Fults put down two spikes to extend Centralia’s lead to 22-10.
Kills by Alyssa Hutton and Fults helped the Annies clinch the opener.
Centralia again jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the second set. Rylee Edson put down two more aces and Hutton pounded down a pair of kills for the Annies.
A kill and a block by Russell for the Flyers cut the Centralia lead to 15-14.
But Centralia answered with four consecutive points as Hutton and Fults alternated swings before two successive aces from Kylie Kracht put the Flyers away.
“We just didn’t show up tonight,” East St. Louis coach Melanie Davis said. “I’d like to see us go out fighting. If somebody beats us, make them beat us, don’t beat ourselves. We beat ourselves tonight.”
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Charleston vs Waterloo
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.