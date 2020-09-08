Weber helps St. Dominic remain unbeaten with win over O'Fallon Christian

St. Dominic has not lost a set yet this season, a mark not lost on Weber, who serves as one of the team leaders.

"It's really our year to get back to state," Weber said. "We're excited."

Weber, a six-rotation player and four-year starter, already has spoken to her teammates about what it takes to reach the next level. The players are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices.

"We try not to set too high expectations," junior McKinley Curran said. "But I like the way we're playing and the state tournament is our ultimate goal."

The Crusaders appeared in midseason form against O'Fallon Christian (0-2), which also lost in straight sets to Borgia earlier this year.

Weber led a well-balanced contingent of heavy hitters. Junior Breanna Schreimann added nine kills. Sophomore Emma Blaine chipped in with seven.

Curran, who added five kills, had 12 service points, including eight in the opening set to get her team off and running. She also turned in a series of impressive defensive plays as well as two key digs.

"I think we worked well together more tonight than any other time this year," Curran said. "Our communication was better."