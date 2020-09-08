Weber helps St. Dominic remain unbeaten with win over O'Fallon Christian

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic senior hitter Audrey Weber remembers every single minute of the Crusaders' trip to the final four three seasons ago.
As a freshman, Weber played a key role on the team that reached the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
"It was crazy," she recalled. "Something I'll never forget."
Weber might get a chance to replace that old memory with a brand new one.
The 5-foot-11 hitter pounded home 11 kills Tuesday to lead St. Dominic to a decisive 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win over O'Fallon Christian in a battle of area girls volleyball powers in O'Fallon.
The red-hot Crusaders improved to 3-0 with a 67-minute sweep of the Eagles, who won 25 matches last season.
St. Dominic was coming off three-set win Sept. 1 over defending Class 3 state champion Borgia.
That triumph, coupled with Tuesday's effort, makes this group an early favorite for the trip down Interstate-55 to Cape Girardeau, site of state tournament in two months.
"I think we played a much cleaner match tonight than we did against Borgia," St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. "Much better. A few things got cleaned up. I'm super happy with this one."
A scary thought for the Crusaders' future opponents.
St. Dominic has not lost a set yet this season, a mark not lost on Weber, who serves as one of the team leaders.
"It's really our year to get back to state," Weber said. "We're excited."
Weber, a six-rotation player and four-year starter, already has spoken to her teammates about what it takes to reach the next level. The players are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices.
"We try not to set too high expectations," junior McKinley Curran said. "But I like the way we're playing and the state tournament is our ultimate goal."
The Crusaders appeared in midseason form against O'Fallon Christian (0-2), which also lost in straight sets to Borgia earlier this year.
Weber led a well-balanced contingent of heavy hitters. Junior Breanna Schreimann added nine kills. Sophomore Emma Blaine chipped in with seven.
Curran, who added five kills, had 12 service points, including eight in the opening set to get her team off and running. She also turned in a series of impressive defensive plays as well as two key digs.
"I think we worked well together more tonight than any other time this year," Curran said. "Our communication was better."
Curran was not on the 2017 state team that finished fourth — but she likes the mojo of this group.
"If we keep this up — you'll definitely see us at state," she said.
St. Dominic took control early on a five-point service run from Curran. Weber's kill highlighted the streak that put the visitors up 12-6. Back-to-back hits from Weber and Schreimann kick-started another salvo that closed out the game.
Another early-game blitz allowed the Crusaders take control in the second set. Junior Ella Boeding handled the serving chores with a pair of strong efforts. A well-placed trip from Rachel Schipper and a block from Weber kept the run going. Elizabeth Jones added a kill and Curran finished the set with a winning serve.
O'Fallon Christian finally got into an offensive groove midway through the final set, reeling off an 8-2 run to climb to within 23-21 behind the one-two punch of seniors Addison Lyon and Belle Monaco.
But St. Dominic regained control, thanks to an eye-popping hit from Schreimann. Senior Grace Catlett also added a big point.
"It took us way too long to get going," O'Fallon Christian coach Kayla Hellebusch said. "The last half of the third game is the type of team that we can be."
The Crusaders are holding high expectations after just nine days of the regular season.
"It's been our year so far," Weber said. "We're pretty sure we can keep doing this."
O'Fallon Christian vs. St. Dominic volleyball
