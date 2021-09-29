Webster Groves girls volleyball program continues to 'Play for Kara'

“She was somebody that would work hard, and that would push as hard as you possibly could,” Travers said. “Whenever I play, or whenever I practice, I'm just like what would Kara be thinking right now and how would she be thinking about this or if she messed up she would always have a positive attitude and recover from it. I just want to be like her so bad, she was just the best person.”

Aside from an up-and-coming middle blocker on the volleyball court, Wrice was an aspiring model who had signed Mother Modeling Agency when she was 14. She also was a straight-A student.

“Kara was just always such a positive person,” Webster Groves sophomore Katelyn Turley said. “She was very outgoing, she would talk to everyone. She was very funny and she would always make us laugh, no matter what we were doing. And she was so sweet and would always talk to everyone, and just made everyone feel at home.”

Webster Groves assistant coach Mallory Moran said this season's team has taken on Wrice’s personality.