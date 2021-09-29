Webster Groves girls volleyball program continues to 'Play for Kara'

The news still seems surreal to Webster Groves High junior Holly Travers.
In July, Kara Wrice — her classmate, teammate, and friend — drowned while swimming in Castlewood State Park. Travers played volleyball with Wrice at both Webster Groves and for the St. Louis Vision club team.
“I remember seeing her that morning and the next day she was gone,” Travers said. “It took me weeks before I could actually play again and see my teammates and be able to actually like come to terms with whether it happened. It's still hard.”
Wrice will be honored Thursday night during Webster Groves' home match against Northwest-Cedar Hill.
Aside from a ceremony, there will be a silent auction, with proceeds going to a foundation formed in Kara’s honor by her parents. Play for Kara wristbands and special Play for Kara T-shirts that the team wears during warmups also will be sold.
“As a coach, we develop great player coach relationships with these girls, and these girls were very close, both on the high school team and her club volleyball team,” Webster Groves coach Jeff Ridgeway said. “It was a shock to everybody. We just never want to lose a 16-year-old.”
While Wrice will be honored and remembered Thursday night, she has constantly been on the minds of her Statesmen teammates, who have dedicated this season to her.
“She was somebody that would work hard, and that would push as hard as you possibly could,” Travers said. “Whenever I play, or whenever I practice, I'm just like what would Kara be thinking right now and how would she be thinking about this or if she messed up she would always have a positive attitude and recover from it. I just want to be like her so bad, she was just the best person.”
Aside from an up-and-coming middle blocker on the volleyball court, Wrice was an aspiring model who had signed Mother Modeling Agency when she was 14. She also was a straight-A student.
“Kara was just always such a positive person,” Webster Groves sophomore Katelyn Turley said. “She was very outgoing, she would talk to everyone. She was very funny and she would always make us laugh, no matter what we were doing. And she was so sweet and would always talk to everyone, and just made everyone feel at home.”
Webster Groves assistant coach Mallory Moran said this season's team has taken on Wrice’s personality.
“She was always in like a bright, positive mindset all the time, and the girls really connected to that,” Moran said. “If there was any girl that was feeling down that day, Kara always made sure to bring them up and I think that kind of shows throughout our team this year. They've all kind of come together and really took that from Kara and made sure if somebody's feeling down, we're lifting them up immediately. We've never had a team that's this connected.”
This season has been anything but normal for the Webster Groves players, who are doing their best to honor Wrice with their play.
“The first day back, it was surreal,” Webster junior Maren DeMargel said. “I mean it felt like the Twilight Zone in that gym. We sat in a circle and we just cried together, and we talked about what we could take with us through that season to try to remember her. It really helped getting to talk about it with them and I think that experience definitely bonded us as a team. Sitting there in a circle, seeing each other cry like that, I know I've never been that vulnerable with anyone, any team I've ever had.”
DeMargel and her mother worked with Zoey’s Attic in Webster Groves for the Play for Kara t-shirts, which also are available to buy online. Proceeds go to the Prevent+Ed charity, which was chosen by Wrice’s parents.
“You see them around school and it really makes you realize how many people's lives she touched,” DeMargel said. “It's always a reminder for us as a team that, yeah we do play for her.”
Other programs have reached out to Webster.
Lafayette players gave Webster Groves players an orange rose before their match August 30. Kirkwood presented Webster Groves with a custom teddy bear in Kara’s honor before their match September 7.
The bear, along with a Play for Kara t-shirt, occupies an empty seat for Wrice on Webster Groves’ bench during their matches.
“It was just very classy of the two programs to support Webster and the girls the way they did,” Ridgeway said. “The girls really appreciated it and it was very touching.”
Thursday represents another roller coaster of feelings.
While the presentation is sure to bring back a flood of emotions, Webster Groves then must focus and play a tough Northwest team.
“It'll be hard to recognize her and relive like that kind of memory of her passing,” Webster Groves' Rachel Sebastian-Asbed said. “But we can use that as our motivation as a team to want to play as hard as we can for her and I think that'll really help us out with playing afterwards.”
Webster Groves senior Avery Terri said keeping the same pregame routine will help.
“We always do a huddle before the game and I think that kind of puts us all in the right mindset,” Terri said. “We all know that each and every one of us are there for each other and I think that's going to be really helpful to kind of bring us back, and know who we're playing for, and focus on the game.”
Moran said the Webster Groves community has been extremely supportive. She posted a request for donations Monday night on Facebook for the silent auction and received 12 donations within a couple of hours.
The silent auction will feature everything from gift cards to Blues tickets.
“It's just overwhelming and awesome,” Moran said.
Ridgeway credits the Webster Groves administration and athletic director Jerry Collins for arranging counseling sessions and providing much-needed support for Wrice’s friends and teammates.
He said Thursday will be about celebrating Wrice as a person and player.
“This benefit night is another example I think for our program to recognize and remember Kara and remember all the great things that she was about and what kind of a teammate she was and how these girls can come together as a group and move forward together,” Ridgeway said. “I think is a really good part of the healing process.”