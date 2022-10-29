Westminster muscles past St. Pius to gain return trip to state tournament

TOWN AND COUNTRY — They're called the Bomb Squad.

And the reason is obvious.

"We just loving hitting the volleyball as hard as we can," explained Westminster senior Emma Fairchild.

The high-powered quartet was at its slugging best Saturday afternoon.

Westminster used a four-pronged attack to knock off St. Pius X 25-23, 26-24, 25-12 in a Class 4 girls volleyball quarterfinal round contest in Town and Country.

The Wildcats (30-2-5), who are looking for back-to-back state championships, advance to take on Platte County (26-9) in a semifinal match at 2 p.m. Thursday at Show-Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Incarnate Word Academy (28-12) faces Webb City (32-4-2) in the other semifinal on an adjacent court at 2 p.m.

The winners meet for the state title at 2 p.m. Friday.

Westminster fashioned an explosive offensive performance to knock off the tradition-rich Lancers (23-4), who have claimed three state titles including return championships in 2016 and '17.

Fairchild, a 5-foot-10-inch tower of power, led the way with 14 kills. Senior Abby Siess added nine. Alli Bishop had eight and Shelby Truitt chipped in with seven.

A whopping 38 of the Wildcats' 75 points came courtesy of the right and left arms of the slugging foursome.

"I love hitting," Truitt said. "But I like watching my teammates do it just as much."

Westminster has four players with 197 kills or more. Fairchild leads the way with 315.

"It's very hard to defend us," Westminster coach Ben Briney said. "We've got options and are our middle (hitters) have worked hard to be even more offensive."

St. Pius X coach Shannon Leftridge said her team simply had trouble matching up with the Wildcats up front.

"We couldn't predict them," Leftridge said.

The Westminster setting duo of senior Sophia Shaver and junior Lexi Frazier used the wide arsenal to perfection. Frazier had 25 assists. Shaver added 18.

Senior libero Avery Stanfill triggered a strong defensive effort with 15 digs.

"You don't get back to state unless everyone contributes," Siess said.

The Wildcats dodged an early salvo in the opening set. They reeled off 20 of the final 29 points after falling behind 14-5.

"They came out and put us in some uncomfortable positions," Briney said. "We finally got our bearing and really started to put the pressure back on them. The one thing about this team is they don't get rattled. When we finally find our rhythm, it's really hard to stop us."

Fairchild pounded home back-to-back kills to break a 21-all tie in the opener. Siess put the set away with a thunderous hit.

The Wildcats came through at crunch time again in the second set reeling off the final three points to take command of the match. Siess paced the run with a tie-breaking hit. She rolled her ankle on the play and left the court but was back for the start of the third set.

"Even if I had a heart attack, I was still coming back in," Siess said.

Bishop pounded home the final point and also added a nifty block to get the Wildcats off and running in the finale. Kylie Robertson and Myah DeRossett triggered a 6-1 blitz with spikes.

The Wildcats can breathe easier now that they are returning to the state tournament. They handled the pressure of defending state titlists with one strong team effort after another.

"Our focus all year has been just playing our game and not worrying about what the other team is doing," Fairchild said.

Added Truitt, "I love it that everyone came out wanting to beat us all season long. It makes us get better."

Briney has guided the team to its second final four appearance in his second season at the helm. He compiled a 243-141 record in 12 seasons at Truman State University prior to coming to Westminster.