Westminster outlasts Lutheran St. Charles, earns first semifinal berth since 2012

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Westminster senior setter Hailey Pritchett is quite popular among her teammates, especially with the bevy of talented outside hitters vying for her attention.
“They all beg me for the next set, and sometimes I can’t decide. They’re all on their game all the time,” Pritchett said.
Those hitters were on their game Saturday, as juniors Alli Bishop, Emma Fairchild, Abby Siess and Shelby Truitt displayed their might and powered Westminster to a 29-27, 19-25, 25-23, 25-11 victory over Lutheran St. Charles in a Class 4 girls volleyball state quarterfinal.
Westminster (24-8) advanced to face Nerinx Hall (21-10-4) in a Class 4 semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. It’s Westminster’s first state semifinal appearance since winning the Class 3 title in 2012.
In the clinching fourth set, Westminster trailed 6-4 when Bishop turned the momentum and gave the Wildcats the lead with three points in succession — a kill, a block and a well-placed shot after a brilliant dig by Truitt.
“That is kind of a trademark of ours,” Bishop said. “We tend to get down those first couple of points, but once we get it kicked into gear, we get on a roll.”
Two aces by serving sensation Marissa Penner and excellent net play by the Wildcats, which included a punctuation mark after a long rally by Fairchild, put Westminster ahead 18-10, prompting a timeout by Lutheran St. Charles.
“We were so excited in the huddle,” Fairchild said. “I’ve been playing volleyball since I was 9 years old and this is all I ever wanted.”
Four unreturnable serves in the final five points by junior Avery Stanfill closed out the match with a 13-1 run for Westminster, the only portion of the match that was not a back-and-forth slugfest.
In the first set, the power of Fairchild and Bishop staked Westminster to a 15-10 lead before remarkable digs by sophomore Sarah Sanderson and powerful swings by the left arm of senior Trinity Meyer brought Lutheran St. Charles all the way back.
The Cougars led the first set 25-24 and 27-26, but a misplay at the net and a service error denied them the winning point, and consecutive finishes by Truitt closed out the first set for Westminster.
In the second set, a tip by Bishop over an attempted block gave Westminster a 19-18 advantage, but a block by Meyer gave the serve back to the Cougars and senior Emma Griggs.
Griggs, who had a service error in the final moments of the first set, rebounded to score six consecutive service points to close out the second set for Lutheran St. Charles 25-19 and even the match at one set apiece.
“We kind of stole the first set, and they did a great job coming back in the second set,” Westminster coach Ben Briney said. “We had to reset.”
That required being prepared for the short sets that quickly put in motion the arms of Meyer and junior Mattie Reynolds and avoiding the formidable blocking capability of the Lutheran St. Charles defense.
“Both of our setters, Hailey and Sophia (Shaver) did such a good job distributing the ball, finding the middles at key times and making it hard on their block,” Briney said. “They ran the offense incredibly.”
In the third set, Lutheran St. Charles withstood several unforced errors and a seven-point deficit to take a 22-21 lead, helped by another diving dig from Sanderson and two powerful kills from Meyer.
But a kill by Siess gave the ball back to Penner, who launched two unreturnable serves. Siess finished the set with another outside swat to give the Wildcats the third set, 25-22.
“I thought we came out with a lot of determination and a lot of energy,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Rachel Versemann said. “We knew we had to stop their outside attack and we had trouble with that, and we had trouble on our side getting the ball to our setter. We were battling ourselves.”
And with all of her outside hitters rolling in the fourth set, Pritchett had to think of creative ways to decide where to go with the ball.
“Sometimes, I tell them, ‘You better work for it. If you get the block, maybe I’ll set you next time.’ ” Pritchett said with a laugh. “It’s so fun for me to have such incredible pins on either side.”