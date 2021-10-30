Westminster outlasts Lutheran St. Charles, earns first semifinal berth since 2012

That required being prepared for the short sets that quickly put in motion the arms of Meyer and junior Mattie Reynolds and avoiding the formidable blocking capability of the Lutheran St. Charles defense.

“Both of our setters, Hailey and Sophia (Shaver) did such a good job distributing the ball, finding the middles at key times and making it hard on their block,” Briney said. “They ran the offense incredibly.”

In the third set, Lutheran St. Charles withstood several unforced errors and a seven-point deficit to take a 22-21 lead, helped by another diving dig from Sanderson and two powerful kills from Meyer.

But a kill by Siess gave the ball back to Penner, who launched two unreturnable serves. Siess finished the set with another outside swat to give the Wildcats the third set, 25-22.

“I thought we came out with a lot of determination and a lot of energy,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Rachel Versemann said. “We knew we had to stop their outside attack and we had trouble with that, and we had trouble on our side getting the ball to our setter. We were battling ourselves.”

And with all of her outside hitters rolling in the fourth set, Pritchett had to think of creative ways to decide where to go with the ball.