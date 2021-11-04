Westminster outlasts Nerinx Hall in four sets to advance to Class 4 championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU — First-year Westminster girls volleyball coach Ben Briney had a simple motto for his players as he installed his system this season.
“Two big things we're talking about in our program is there are no big moments,” Briney said. “We have to treat every moment the same, whether it's in practice, whether it's in a match, every moment has to be the same. And then trust the process.”
His players bought in and that belief paid off when the moments were at their biggest Thursday morning as Westminster came back to beat Nerinx Hall 26-28, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 in the Class 4 state semifinal at Show Me Center.
Westminster (25-8) will play Logan-Rogersville (23-11-1) in the championship match at 10 a.m. Friday. Both teams will be seeking their second state title, with Westminster’s coming in 2012 and Logan-Rogersville’s in 2018.
Abby Siess had 13 kills for Westminster, which hadn't reached the state semifinals since its 2012 championship season. Alli Bishop put down 11 kills and Shelby Truitt and Emma Fairchild each added eight. Sophia Shaver and Hailey Pritchett combined for 19 assists, while Avery Stanfill had 17 digs.
Westminster had just seven blocks on the stat sheet, but the blue wall the Wildcats created at the net carried the day. Lexie Vick, Tatum Osmon, Truitt, Fairchild and Siess took turns frustrating Nerinx Hall attackers.
“I think we get a lot of teams stuck with our block and they kind of just don't know what to do,” Siess said. “It's a big part of who we are.”
Frannie LaVigne had 12 kills and Katie Boston had eight for Nerinx Hall (33-5), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.
Michaela Stuckey and Taylor Reynolds combined for 24 assists.
“We're a little short on that left side and I think their size, those big blocks overwhelmed us a little bit,” Nerinx coach Ed Naeger said. “And then the second thing was when we when we beat the block, their defensive moves were incredible.”
Nerinx jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the opening set before Westminster stormed back to cut the Markers’ lead to 19-18.
LaVigne answered with a pair of kills and Boston followed with a big solo stuff to push the Nerinx advantage to 24-20.
Westminster came storming back behind kills from Truitt and Bishop to force the opener into extra time.
After each team fended off a set point, Boston’s serve trickled over the tape for an ace and a Westminster passing error clinched the first set for the Markers.
“We kind of made it bigger than what it was and kind of went away from who we were that first set,” Briney said. “We started to settle in and then we were able to put some pressure on them from the service line and that helped us.”
Westminster took control of a back-and-forth second set with a late 6-1 run.
A Stanfill ace got it going and Truitt added a block and a kill before a Siess laser tied the match at a set apiece.
“Defense helped us pull it out,” Truitt said. “Everybody was hustling, we had amazing blocks and even just being smart with it. We didn't always take like a big rip. We'd had to be smart.”
Siess had four kills to help Westminster build a 23-19 lead in the third set. Osmon’s overpass caught the corner on Nerinx’s side of the court to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
“I think they kind of sapped the energy out of us,” Naeger said. “The mojo got taken away from us. They kept on getting hands on blocks, and the girls were like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ I'm like, 'You're not doing anything wrong.' ”
A pair of Bishop kills sandwiched a Siess ace to give Westminster the lead in the fourth set. Two more Bishop kills got it to match point where a Pritchett tip wrapped up the 1-hour, 52-minute match.
“I think it was just a battle of the wills,” Siess said. “I think we both wanted it a lot, and in the end, we just outlasted them.”