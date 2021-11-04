Westminster outlasts Nerinx Hall in four sets to advance to Class 4 championship

“I think we get a lot of teams stuck with our block and they kind of just don't know what to do,” Siess said. “It's a big part of who we are.”

Frannie LaVigne had 12 kills and Katie Boston had eight for Nerinx Hall (33-5), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.

Michaela Stuckey and Taylor Reynolds combined for 24 assists.

“We're a little short on that left side and I think their size, those big blocks overwhelmed us a little bit,” Nerinx coach Ed Naeger said. “And then the second thing was when we when we beat the block, their defensive moves were incredible.”

Nerinx jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the opening set before Westminster stormed back to cut the Markers’ lead to 19-18.

LaVigne answered with a pair of kills and Boston followed with a big solo stuff to push the Nerinx advantage to 24-20.

Westminster came storming back behind kills from Truitt and Bishop to force the opener into extra time.

After each team fended off a set point, Boston’s serve trickled over the tape for an ace and a Westminster passing error clinched the first set for the Markers.