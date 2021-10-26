Westminster re-rallies to knock off Clayton in five-set marathon

Bishop wasn't not worried as the 2 hour, 19 minute affair headed into a final set. She and her teammates remained cool and calm.

"Our team has been known to not put the foot down on the pedal like we should," Bishop said. "But once it gets to the last few points, we really bring it on."

Siess, Truitt, Bishop and Emma Fairchild handled the hitting chores up front. Siess led the way with 18 kills. Bishop was right behind with 12. Truitt added 11 and Fairchild chipped in with eight.

Stanfill turned in a host of fine defensive plays in addition to several nice runs at the service line. Senior setter Hailey Pritchett ran the offense to perfection.

Westminster looked dominant in the early going using a 9-1 run to close out the second set. Bishop scored three points in the run.

But Clayton charged back with a 9-2 outburst in the fourth set to tie the match. Natalie Blanke and Hannah Taylor came up with huge points.

The Greyhounds were looking for their first district title in at least two decades and came within a couple points of making history.

"We pride ourselves on being mentally tough and we showed that tonight," Clayton coach Michael Neuner said. "One pickup dig or one better ball in serve-receive and this is a different outcome."

