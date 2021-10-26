Westminster re-rallies to knock off Clayton in five-set marathon

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Westminster junior Shelby Truitt has a definitive role on Wildcats volleyball team.
And it's not necessarily as an outside hitter.
"I'm the mean one," she says. "Each team has to have one — and I'm it."
Truitt isn't afraid to bark at fellow teammates if necessary. Or jump in the middle of a huddle to speak her mind.
The 5-foot-9 jumping jack was at her growling best Tuesday night.
Truitt provided a much-needed late-match spark to propel Westminster to a 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25 win over Clayton in the Class 4 District 5 championship match in Town and Country.
The Wildcats (22-8), who captured their first district title since 2012 when they won the state championship, will host McCluer North (10-6-1) in a sectional game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Duchesne High in St. Charles.
Westminster used some fifth-set magic to win its 10th match in a row.
And Truitt helped provide the impetus with a few choice words in the huddle between the fourth and fifth sets.
"She definitely has a mean streak in her," junior libero Avery Stanfill said.
Explained junior outside hitter Alli Bishop, "We know that she does it because she loves us."
Westminster needed to re-focus after blowing a two-set lead.
"We don't give up and I just told everybody that," Truitt said. "Maybe they needed to hear it."
Clayton (20-4-1) charged back with a pair of hard-fought set wins and held all the momentum going into the 15-point decider.
That's when the Wildcats flipped the script with a nifty crunch time performance.
Junior outside hitter Abby Siess took charge with four kills down the stretch. Her nifty cross court spike broke a 13-all tie and set the stage for the match-winner, which came on a perfectly-place tip by Bishop.
Clayton, which had lost in its first post-season match 17 times over the previous 19 seasons, took an 11-10 lead on a hit by Sophia Srenco.
Siess responded with a thunderous spike to begin a 3-0 run that put the hosts up 13-11. Stanfill added a pair of points from the service line to the run.
The Greyhounds battled back to tie on shots from Gabrielle Thomas and Sara Taylor.
But Westminster made the key plays down the stretch with the season on the line.
"Every team gives you a crack, gives you an opening," Westminster coach Ben Briney said. "You've got to make sure you are ready to step in. And our girls, especially in that fifth set, stepped up. We were able to get that lead and finish it out."
Bishop wasn't not worried as the 2 hour, 19 minute affair headed into a final set. She and her teammates remained cool and calm.
"Our team has been known to not put the foot down on the pedal like we should," Bishop said. "But once it gets to the last few points, we really bring it on."
Siess, Truitt, Bishop and Emma Fairchild handled the hitting chores up front. Siess led the way with 18 kills. Bishop was right behind with 12. Truitt added 11 and Fairchild chipped in with eight.
Stanfill turned in a host of fine defensive plays in addition to several nice runs at the service line. Senior setter Hailey Pritchett ran the offense to perfection.
Westminster looked dominant in the early going using a 9-1 run to close out the second set. Bishop scored three points in the run.
But Clayton charged back with a 9-2 outburst in the fourth set to tie the match. Natalie Blanke and Hannah Taylor came up with huge points.
The Greyhounds were looking for their first district title in at least two decades and came within a couple points of making history.
"We pride ourselves on being mentally tough and we showed that tonight," Clayton coach Michael Neuner said. "One pickup dig or one better ball in serve-receive and this is a different outcome."