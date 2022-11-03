Westminster regroups to edge Platte County, move one win from Class 4 repeat

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Westminster senior Alli Bishop was brutally honest.

“There was panic,” Bishop said after her Wildcats dropped the first set of their Class 4 girls volleyball state semifinal Thursday. “First off, let me say that there was panic. I just think we do a really good job of hiding that.”

They certainly did.

After dropping the opener, Westminster regrouped to beat Platte County 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14 at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.

Westminster (31-2-5), the defending Class 4 state champion and the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will play No. 7 Incarnate Word (29-12) for the championship at 2 p.m. Friday. The Red Knights swept Webb City 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 in their semifinal.

“I was a little worried, but we all knew we had to start firing and get it going,” senior Emma Fairchild said. “Get good passes and get a little more consistent with our serves and our hits.”

The Wildcats drew from experience while facing the early deficit. Westminster lost the first set in the semifinals last year against Nerinx Hall before mounting a similar rally.

“Platte County is very well coached,” Westminster coach Ben Briney said. “They put us in a lot of uncomfortable situations. But since we've been there before we knew we just had to keep making adjustments, kind of start focusing in and we'll get there.”

Fairchild put down 16 kills, while Bishop and Abby Siess each had 12 for Westminster. Alexis Frazier and Sophia Shaver combined for 46 assists and Avery Stanfill had 26 digs.

Kendall Johnson had 11 kills and Emma Harned recorded 30 assists for Platte County (26-10).

The Pirates ended the first frame with a 6-0 run, sparked by a pair of kills from Johnson. Bishop credits Briney for helping the Wildcats refocus.

“The great thing about our coach is he's really good at calming us down and helping us understand that when we're struggling, it's normally on our side, it's our own issues,” Bishop said. “So, the panic is something we can easily subdue.”

Westminster got back in it by upping its defensive intensity and passing. Bishop and Fairchild combined for several big blocks during a late push and a Myah DeRossett spike evened the match at a set each.

Fairchild said the comeback came down to mindset.

“Just getting out of our head and getting a better attitude,” Fairchild said. “We just started a little mellow.”

Fairchild put down a couple of kills to keep the momentum on the Wildcats side in the third set, before Stanfill came up with back-to-back aces, each of which trickled off the tape at the top of the net, which proved to be the back-braker.

“I could tell our team was a lot more centered, we just had more confidence after that,” Stanfill said.

Briney said the aces were big.

“We're in what we call the red zone,” Briney said. “Both teams are in 20 points and to get two aces back-to-back, it gives you a little bit of breathing room and obviously it gives you some momentum.”

The court continued to be tilted in Westminster’s favor in the third set. Kylie Robertson and Siess came up with a pair of combination blocks and Fairchild had several big swings to end the 2 hour, 12-minute match.

Westminster swept Incarnate in the season opener for both teams on August 31.

“By the time you get to this part of the season, both teams are different and so it's a new match,” Briney said. “And so, this is the fun part. We just come out we play and it's going to be a heck of a match.”