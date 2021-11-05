Westminster wins first state championship since 2012 with sweep in Class 4 final

Sophia Shaver and Hailey Pritchett combined for 37 assists for Westminster, while Avery Stanfill had 12 digs.

“Our first practice, we sat down in the gym and Coach Briney said, ‘What do you guys want to do this season? What are your goals?’ ” Bishop said. “Automatically, we all said state championship. Every team says that, but we really put in the work every single rep, every single day in practice, to eventually get us here.”

Westminster finished the season on a 14-match win streak, including a five-set victory against Clayton in the Class 4 District 5 final Oct. 26 and a four-set win Oct. 30 against Lutheran St. Charles in the quarterfinal round.

Brianna Linehan had nine kills and Lauren Tyler had 27 assists for Logan-Rogersville (23-12-1), which won a state title in 2018 and finished as runner-up for the fourth time.

“That's a very, very good Logan-Rogersville there,” Briney said. “Their outside hitters have heavy arms, and we knew we had to get in position where that was their only option so we could set up our defense and set up a block and the ladies followed the game plan.”