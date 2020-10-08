Williams stays positive, powers Kirkwood past Lindbergh

KIRKWOOD — Olivia Williams wouldn’t let any negative thoughts enter her mind.
Lindbergh High had just pulled out a tight second set, sending the best-of-three nonconference girls volleyball match into the third.
But Williams, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter for Kirkwood, wouldn’t let Lindbergh’s new-found momentum snowball. Williams blasted eight of her 15 kills in the final frame to lead host Kirkwood to a 25-17, 25-27, 25-21 win.
“I never lost my fire to want to put the ball down and I just never wanted to let my seniors down for their senior night,” Williams said. “When we lost the second set, it was our mistakes that lost it for us. And so, I just wanted to be as perfect as I could be for the team.”
Kirkwood took control of the third set behind Nora Belden’s serve. Belden sparked a 5-0 run with three aces to give the Pioneers an 11-8 lead.
Belden led a spirited defensive effort by the Pioneers. The junior libero set the tone in serve receive before her own serves turned the match towards Kirkwood.
“Nora's defense is unstoppable,” Kirkwood coach Julie Goodmann said. “Our scrappiness, our serve receive was on point.”
Three Megan Manaj kills brought Lindbergh back to 14-13.
Tara Benham answered with a block and a kill for Kirkwood and three Williams spikes extended the lead to 22-17.
“She's been playing varsity since her freshman year, and she's matured so much over this last year,” Goodmann said of Williams. “We're very proud of her as a leader on and off the court.”
Ashley Ahrens put down a kill and Mia Buchholz followed with an ace to get Lindbergh back to within two, but Williams’ final spike helped end the threat. Kirkwood clinched the match on a hitting error.
Kinley Bokermann had 15 assists and four kills for Kirkwood (5-2, 3-1). Benham had six kills, two blocks and two aces and Sienna Wright had 13 assists, a kill and an ace.
The win snapped a four-match losing streak for the Pioneers against the Flyers dating back to Sept. 17, 2016.
“Our team has grown a lot throughout this tough time together,” Goodmann said. “We've only had each other. We are building on the energy and breaking down the game to what our strategies are and taking apart the game instead of looking at the big picture.”
Manaj had 10 kills and Mia Altobella and Ahrens each added nine spikes for Lindbergh (1-5, 0-2). Alayna Hessler had 27 assists.
“We lacked intensity at times and that ended up being the difference down in the final stretch,” Lindbergh coach Atom Zuniga said. “We fought, it went back and forth, and they just beat us. They had some good attackers on the other side so respect to them and they earned it tonight.”
Kirkwood used a late 6-1 run to break open a tight first set. A Sophia Beckmann ace got it started and Williams and Benham added kills to give the Pioneers a 21-16 lead.
Bokermann found Williams and Christine Gilmore for kills to help clinch the opener for Kirkwood.
“I saw she (Williams) was on a run, so I said I was going to give it to her, and she executed which is really great,” Bokermann said. “She always puts it down when we need her to.”
Kirkwood appeared poised for the sweep after jumping out to a 13-7 lead to start the second set, but Lindbergh responded with an 8-0 run. Ahrens had four kills during the salvo to give the Flyers a 15-13 lead.
The Pioneers came back to take a 23-20 lead, but another Ahrens swing started another Lindbergh rally. Elle Mead followed with a block to help tie it at 24-all before a couple of Kirkwood hitting errors sent the match to a third set.
Lindbergh is fighting through a tough start to the season. The Flyers have had to adjust to a new coach, a lot of new faces and a tough schedule to go with the delayed start to the season.
“We're not as concerned with the win-loss record at this point,” Zuniga said. “We know there's a ton of stuff going on. Of course, you want to win games and be competitive. But our biggest thing is to make sure that we're playing our highest level on our side of the net. We felt like we did a pretty good job of that tonight. We just didn't come out on top.”
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
10/08/20 - Girls Volleyball - Kirkwood at Lindbergh
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.