Windsor rides Menne's hot hand to sweep of De Soto

BARNHART — Windsor High senior Lexi Menne takes pride in being a team leader on the volleyball court, and she showed it Tuesday night.

After the Owls got off to a slow start against Jefferson County Large Conference rival De Soto, it was Menne’s hot hand that got it started as host Windsor overcame a late deficit in the first set en route to an impressive 25-23, 25-13, 25-15 sweep.

“We have a lot of talent throughout, but I really put a lot of pressure on myself to be as consistent as I can be,” Menne said.

She was consistently good throughout the 65-minute match, blasting 15 kills and two aces for Windsor (17-1 overall, 4-0 league).

“Let's face it, Lexi’s hand is always hot,” Windsor coach Stephany Dueker-Richmond said. “She may be a 5-foot-5, but she jumps and she’s not afraid of anything.”

Emma Lawson had six kills and Madison Williams and Sydney Green each had five for Windsor, which has won nine successive matches and the last eight in the series against De Soto. Michelle Stefanus and Williams each had 17 assists.

Ashley Theiss and Meghan Mellor each had seven kills and Payton O’Shea had 20 assists for De Soto (18-6, 2-2), which dropped its second consecutive match.

“I think we've started to kind of lose our heart and lose our team first attitude and we're breaking a little bit,” De Soto coach Lindsey Brinkman said. “But hopefully this will kind of right the ship for us and help us to refocus on what's important and what we're here to do.”

Dueker-Richmond had a bad feeling her team would get off to a slow start after a scheduling miscommunication Monday at DuBourg. Windsor traveled to the south city school for what it thought was a match, but when it arrived, they found the Cavaliers practicing and no match in the offing.

The mishap meant the Owls had not been on the court for three full days before facing De Soto.

“I figured we would come out a little cold, but boy, we miss four serves in like the first rotation,” Dueker-Richmond said.

The Dragons capitalized. Theiss sparked a late De Soto run with several kills and a slick no look push to keep a point alive as the Dragons took a 22-18 lead in the first set.

Windsor responded by closing out the opening frame on a 5-0 heater. Menne had four kills and Hannah Jarnegan and Williams had a combo block to help the Owls take the early advantage.

“Communication and energy,” Menne said. “Usually no one plays good when we're down or quiet. So, it's just easier to talk through things good or bad, just to get us in the rhythm again.”

Menne dominated the second set with nine kills as Windsor jumped out to a quick lead and never trailed. Menne added an ace down the stretch and a kill and a block from Madelyn Mancuso helped give the Owls a 2-0 lead.

Williams said it was a no-brainer to run the offense through Menne.

“When we get going with her, I think the spark just starts lighting up for sure,” Williams said.

Sophia Williford and Williams each had four kills for Windsor in the third set. Fittingly, the Owls put it out of reach with a 7-0 run behind Menne’s serve to take a 21-12 lead.

“Our serve receive is kind of hit and miss and Windsor is always a really good serving team,” Brinkman said. “We tried to prep for it yesterday in practice, and it just didn't work out for us tonight.”

Despite the success in the win-loss column, Dueker-Richmond still believes her Owls have room for improvement.

“This may be my best all-around team as far as all-around talent,” Dueker-Richmond said. “We're just not all there mentally and focused yet. I can't figure it out. … Our skills are good. I can't complain. My girls are all very talented, but I want more right now. I think they're happy with winning and I want more than that, because I think they can do more than that.”