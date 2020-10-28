Winfield goes the distance to knock off St. Charles West

MONTGOMERY CITY — Chloe Kaimann remembers watching her older sister hoist a district plaque over her head five years ago.
The Winfield High senior vowed that she would follow in the footsteps of Alayna.
"She's always been my biggest inspiration and to watch that team win that is something that I wanted to do in the future," Chloe Kaimann said.
True to her word, Kaimann hosted a district plaque on Wednesday as she helped Winfield knock off St. Charles West 25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10 in the Class 3 District 6 championship match at Montgomery County High.
"It means everything to me," Kaimann said. "This is my senior year and I'm so happy I can play on the court one more time with my teammates."
Winfield (18-5) will face Hermann (22-6) in the sectional round on Saturday at Kirksville High School.
This was the first district title for Winfield since it beat St. Dominic in the Class 3 District 7 championship match in 2015.
Winfield came out with a new level of intensity after St. Charles West (6-11) rallied for force a fifth set.
"That's something we've struggled with is that energy," Winfield junior outside hitter Judie Rhoades said. "We proved that we wanted to win and we needed it for ourselves."
Winfield raced out to a commanding 6-1 lead and never looked back. Even after St. Charles West trimmed the deficit to 10-8, Winfield assistant coach Kathleen Forbes remained confident.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Forbes said. "They were the ones who won this."
Forbes was thrust into the top coaching position on Wednesday after head coach Brian Hawkins and senior outside hitter Taylor Gentemann were put into quarantine. While he wasn't there on the sidelines with his team, Forbes was able to get a message to his group.
"I texted coach Hawkins and he texted back three things to tell the girls before the fifth set," Forbes said. "He said 'to play like this is your championship. You've been training all year for this and play hard and just go hard. It was really bringing their coach to them when he couldn't be here."
Not having Gentemann and her senior leadership also provided some extra motivation to the Warriors.
"I've been on the court with her since third grade and not being able to play with her really hurts my heart," Kaimann said. "We realize how bad she's hurting, so we really wanted it more for her."
St. Charles West was also without its coach as Taryn Ballmann was in quarantine. St. Charles West showed its resilience winning the second and fourth set to stretch the contest to its limit.
"We told them to come out and control their side of the court and place the ball where we needed it," St. Charles West assistant coach Shannon Wittich said.
Junior Grace Nicholl led the winners with six kills.
