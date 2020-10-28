Winfield goes the distance to knock off St. Charles West

Winfield raced out to a commanding 6-1 lead and never looked back. Even after St. Charles West trimmed the deficit to 10-8, Winfield assistant coach Kathleen Forbes remained confident.

"I'm really proud of the girls," Forbes said. "They were the ones who won this."

Forbes was thrust into the top coaching position on Wednesday after head coach Brian Hawkins and senior outside hitter Taylor Gentemann were put into quarantine. While he wasn't there on the sidelines with his team, Forbes was able to get a message to his group.

"I texted coach Hawkins and he texted back three things to tell the girls before the fifth set," Forbes said. "He said 'to play like this is your championship. You've been training all year for this and play hard and just go hard. It was really bringing their coach to them when he couldn't be here."

Not having Gentemann and her senior leadership also provided some extra motivation to the Warriors.

"I've been on the court with her since third grade and not being able to play with her really hurts my heart," Kaimann said. "We realize how bad she's hurting, so we really wanted it more for her."