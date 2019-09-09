Visitation volleyball players (left to right) Ally George, Katie Borst, Becca Zaber, Abby Woolverton, Gabby Sprich and Kaitlin Stahlman raise the Challenge Cup following the Vivettes' victory over Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation volleyball coach Shenee Boyle talks to her players on the bench during a match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Vistation's Grace Weikel (right) scores a block with a block against Ursuline's Gabby Colona during a volleyball match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Mia Maddock (center) hits as Ursuline's Brooke Weber (5) and Molly Higgins defend during a volleyball match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Giovanna Bonifacio (3) hits as Ursuline's Sophie Mika defends during a volleyball match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Becca Zaber serves during a volleyball match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Becca Zaber receives a serve during a volleyball match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline students cheer during a volleyball match against Visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline volleyball coach Laura King talks with senior Molley Earickson during a match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Gabby Colona (9) hits the ball past Visitation's Grace Pund during a volleyball match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Molley Earickson serves during a volleyball match against Visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Grace Pund serves during a volleyball match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline setter Sophie Mika (center) passes during a volleyball match against Visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline students cheer during a volleyball match against Visiton on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Emily Stahlman passes during a volleyball match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Molley Earickson lunges to receive a serve during a volleyball match against Visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline setter Sophie Mika passes during a volleyball match against Visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Abby Woolverton serves during a volleyball match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Giovanna Bonifacio (3) hits as Ursuline's Sophie Mika defends during a volleyball match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation setter Emily Stahlman passes during a volleyball match against Ursuline on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Grace Pund elevates for a hit against the Ursuline defense during a volleyball match on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
OAKLAND — Becca Zaber didn't mind missing her favorite class on Monday.
The Visitation Academy senior was excused from the 2 p.m. Advance Placement Chemistry class to participate in the annual early-out volleyball contest at private school rival Ursuline Academy.
But her absence came on the day of a key early-term test. So the honors student simply took the exam in the morning before leaving school at noon for the match.
As it turned out, Zaber aced both tests.
The defensive specialist turned in an impressive all-around performance to help the Vivettes to a 25-18, 25-14 win over the Bears in front of the entire Ursuline student body.
Hours earlier, Zaber nailed 18 of 20 questions to pass the chemistry test with flying colors.
Still, she was not entirely happy with her academic effort.
"I was hoping to get them all right," she said. "Or maybe miss just one."
Zaber had no complaints about her on-court effort as the Vivettes claimed the Champions Cup for the first time since 2006. Ursuline had won the last 13 early-out contests.
The traveling trophy is given to the school that wins the volleyball contest. It gets to keep it until the teams meet on the basketball court.
Zaber, who plays club volleyball for the Rockwood Thunder, is going to Arkansas State University on a volleyball scholarship and hopes to major in engineering. So her performance in the classroom is extremely important.
Both worlds collided on Monday and she came away happy.
"A long day — but a fun one," Zaber said.
The annual contest rotates between the two schools. Students at Ursuline were let out of their classes to attend the 2 p.m. match. After the 51-minute affair, they went back to their final classes of the day.
"It's fun and it gives the girls a chance to play in front of (students) that otherwise would not come to the game," explained Ursuline coach Laura King, a 2010 Ursuline grad who played in the contest several times.
The Vivettes (4-3) sent the Ursuline student body back to class in a sour mood. The Vivettes, with four freshmen in the starting lineup, controlled play from start to finish.
Freshman Grace Weikel led a balanced attack with a match-high five kills. She also added a trio of blocks.
Another of the freshman corps, Giovanna Bonifacio chipped in with four kills and senior Ally George added three. Grace Pund, Mia Maddock and Grace O'Grady also put down big hits.
The sister duo of senior Kaitlin Stahlman and freshman Emily Stahlman was flawless in running the 5-2 offense.
"It was a combination of freshman and seniors getting the job done, which was really cool," Visitation coach Shenee Boyle said. "We played some good, clean volleyball."
The Vivettes used a 6-0 run to go up for good 13-9 in the opening set. Emily Stahlman served five of the points. A kill from Bonifacio and a nifty block from Weikel triggered the blitz.
"At first, it was a little scary because most of the crowd energy was on their side," Weikel said. "Once we got used to it, we just started playing like we normally do."
Ursuline (0-4) climbed to within 22-16 behind a block from Sophie Laaker.
But Visitation regained control, thanks in part to Pund's strong run at the service line.
The Vivettes parlayed a 13-1 run into a 17-9 lead in the nightcap. Five different players recorded kills for the first five points of the blitz. Senior Katie Borst added two points from the service line. Pund nailed down the contest with a thundering hit.
Visitation appeared calm and collected in its first away match of the season.
"We're so young in so many spots — you know we have some learning to do," Boyle said. "But they're getting the hang of things."
Ursuline lost the majority of its players from last year's 23-14 team that reached the sectional round. Anna Bair and Lucie Ramsey have graduated.
But King sees some brighter days ahead.
"Today, we just got out-worked," King said. "We're learning as we go."
