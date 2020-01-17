Zumwalt North coach Morrison, a brain cancer survivor, hopes his battle can inspire

Mark Morrison still has the suit and all of its accessories.
It is a $600 symbol of where he’s been, what he has gone through and his will to survive.
Morrison is a stage 4 brain cancer survivor. It is the same disease that took the lives of professional golfer Seve Ballesteros and Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Doctors gave Morrison a 1 percent chance to survive the surgery to remove the tumor, and even if he did wake up, they said there was 98 percent chance he would be paralyzed on his left side.
But Morrison, 43, defied the odds and 14 years later he’s healthy and coaching girls volleyball, girls basketball and boys golf at Fort Zumwalt North.
'I KNEW IT WASN’T GOOD'
It was April 2005 and a 29-year-old Morrison was teaching and coaching at Roosevelt High while finishing up his graduate studies at Webster University.
Morrison said he was on the way to class when he felt a burning sensation on his left side so intense that he pulled his car over to the shoulder on Interstate 44. He tried to go to class but left halfway through because he knew something was wrong.
He told his long-time girlfriend, Kim, that he was driving himself to the hospital. But before he could make it, he suffered the first in a series of life-threatening seizures that caused him to crash his car into a convenience store.
“I remember the ambulance people being there and I remember them asking if you know your name,” Morrison said. “They were asking me questions and the answers were there, but I couldn’t communicate them. At that point I knew something was really wrong and I became emotional.”
Doctors put Morrison into a medically induced coma. He woke up several days later with a halo attached to his head.
“When I woke up, my entire family was there,” Morrison said. “Everybody was crying and I knew it wasn’t good.”
Doctors told Morrison that he had stage 4 brain cancer and gave him the odds of survival.
Morrison, who was still in good shape from playing college basketball, couldn’t believe it.
“I still had that arrogance,” Morrison said. “I’m like, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m Mark Morrison. There’s no way I have brain cancer.’ ”
READY FOR A FIGHT
Morrison said the next month or so was a whirlwind. He doesn’t remember chunks of it due to his intake of large amounts of anti-seizure pills, which were a necessity to keep the swelling down in his brain.
His family temporarily moved from his native Chicago to a vacant town home next door to him in Kirkwood.
Morrison had at least 30 MRIs in the next month. He went to his dentist to have his metal fillings removed because of the upcoming radiation treatments. He married Kim and made sure arrangements were made to take care of their 2-year-old daughter, Mia.
That’s where the suit came in.
“I was going to do it on my terms so I went and bought a $600 dollar suit, decked out, the cuff links, tie bar, brand new shoes, brand new socks, brand new shirt, everything,” Morrison said. “Because in my eyes, not that I’m arrogant and want to look good, but I’m like, if I’m going to die, this is how I want to look. This is how I want everyone to remember me. Not that I came in with some sweatpants and a hoodie, like I came out of a bad boxing match. I wanted to look like a thousand dollars. I wanted to look fresh and clean and confident and positive with a smile on my face. That’s how I wanted to be remembered.”
SAYING GOODBYE … THREE TIMES
How do you say goodbye to your loved ones, knowing there is a 99 percent chance you will never see them again? Morrison did it three times.
The night before his surgery, he went out with his entire family. They had a good dinner and everyone won at the casino. They hugged, said a prayer and went to bed.
The phone rang several hours later. The surgery was canceled because doctors wanted to perform more MRIs to determine how close they could get to his brain while removing the tumor.
The surgery was rescheduled. Morrison and his family did the same routine the night before. Again, the phone rang with the same news — no surgery, more MRIs.
This time, the MRI was a 3D machine where doctors could see the tumor fibers connecting with Morrison's brain fibers. After that scan, doctors gave the surgery the green light for June 16, 2005.
“I remember waking up very early, 4 or 5 in the morning, and I went for walk and my brother met me halfway,” Morrison said. “Everyone was putting on a good face, but everyone was also preparing for the part if I didn’t make it. 'How are we going to bury him? Where are we going to bury him?' Preparations for that.”
Morrison used it as motivation. It was the same drive he used during his basketball-playing days in Chicago when he was told he would never play college hoops.
Morrison had spent his life proving the naysayers wrong. He wasn’t going to stop with his life on the line.
“Everyone’s saying to my face, 'You got this.' But everyone in the back of their minds is like, 'This dude’s a dead man, one percent chance,'” Morrison said. “For me, if no one else believes this, I’m damn sure going to be the only one to believe it and by God I’m going to beat it.
“That was the mentality with the suit. I was like a heavyweight boxer. You can’t go into that ring with that (negative) mentality because you’re going to die.”
AN AGONIZING WAIT
The Morrison caravan — six or seven cars deep — arrived at Barnes for the surgery. There were big hugs and long handshakes.
Morrison went into isolation to prepare for surgery. Mia and Kim went with him. It was a four-hour process where he got his IV and he had a chance to be silly with Mia.
In the operating room, Morrison started his anesthesia and the nurses were explaining what the process was when his neurosurgeon, Dr. Ralph Dacey, came in. Both doctor and patient are avid golfers.
“I looked at him and it’s just me being kind of a cocky and I said, ‘When I get through this Doc, I’m going to kick your ass on your home golf course,' ” Morrison said. “He giggled. I giggled and he gave me a little pound and that’s the last thing I can remember.”
The only thing Morrison’s family could do was wait during the 12-hour procedure.
In the operating room, doctors brought Morrison in and out of consciousness during the procedure to check on his brain function. Nurses would ask him to move his toes, his left arm and his fingers before putting him under again.
“Then the last thing I remember I could feel the pressure of the staples,” Morrison said. “I could feel like my head’s being slightly pushed down and like chachunk! Like the old-fashioned staple guns that you put up the Christmas light with.”
CANCER’S TOLL
Morrison conquered the odds by waking up from surgery. It was a surreal experience.
“I was blind, because obviously there was so much swelling,” Morrison said. “I was in the ICU, so everything’s dark for me. I could hear the vacuum seal of the doors. I could hear them open up. I could hear my nurse, ‘Mr. Morrison, your family’s here.’
“I knew I was alive at that point. It’s weird because you don’t know if you’re in heaven or not, in limbo. But when I got my bearings I could hear machines and things.”
Morrison’s vision returned as the swelling subsided. He also beat a major odd.
“It immediately came back to me that I’m alive and holy crap I can move my left side!” Morrison said. “I could move my leg and I could move my arm.”
But the real battle was just about to begin.
Morrison faced 20 months of radiation and chemo every day except on weekends.
“I felt better in the hospital after brain surgery and blind than I did for the next 20 months,” he said.
The drugs made Morrison an emotional wreck. He suffered intense depression and fatigue.
Morrison had bulked up to 286 pounds before the treatments. It took chemo and radiation just two months to knock him down to 156.
Morrison tried to play golf with his dad to keep from succumbing to fatigue.
“I could barely stand up and I told my dad, 'Let’s go play another 18 holes.' And we’d go play,'” Morrison said. “I felt worse when I laid down.”
The golfing stopped a few weeks in. At three weeks, Morrison woke up to see his eyebrows on his pillow case. He decided to shave off his remaining hair, a look he still keeps today.
He got separated and divorced from Kim around the same time. While cancer didn’t get him, Morrison believes it killed his marriage.
“I take all of the blame,” He said. “Kim did nothing wrong. I went to a bad place.”
Still, Morrison was determined not to let it beat him.
“I felt like walking death,” Morrison said. “That was where the battle for me was getting serious. That’s where I learned how strong I am and how much will I have to survive because I didn’t want my daughter to be fatherless.”
THE SEIZURE AND A SCARE
Morrison emerged from the darkness to be cancer-free. He credits coaching and his daughter for inspiring him to pull out of it.
Though his marriage was over, he still has a close relationship with Mia, who is a lacrosse player at Francis Howell North.
Mark Morrison, 14 years removed from his surgery, has found a home at Fort Zumwalt North, where he leads a solid girls volleyball program and serves as coach for the boys golf team and an assistant for the girls basketball team.
He hadn’t seen a doctor for seven years — until last summer.
Morrison was getting ready to leave with his volleyball program to a camp in Rolla when an old, uneasy feeling came over him as he was walking out of the Zumwalt North gym.
“When you have a seizure, you have auras,” Morrison said. “It’s like when your foot falls asleep, but it’s a more intense tingling than that. Some people have certain smells. Mine is my left hand will claw up like I’m squeezing a golf ball or something like that. I know at that point I have 5 to 10 seconds to sit my butt down and get someplace safe and try to get through this seizure.”
Morrison’s left hand clawed up. He sat the bags down he was carrying along with a drink.
He sat down right before the seizure hit.
“The paramedic guy is like, ‘Do you know where you’re at?' I knew I was at North but I couldn’t verbalize it,” Morrison said. “‘Do you know your name?’ I knew my name, but I couldn’t say it. And, ‘Do you know who the president is?’ And I think I said Barack Obama for some reason. I just remembered the frustration I had from the car accident and knowing the answers but because your brain just fired on itself, I couldn’t verbalize it. Within 30 minutes I was back to myself.”
Even though he recovered, the seizure was a red flag. It could be a sign that the cancer returned.
Morrison had to return to Barnes. He had to return to the team of doctors who saved his life and the MRI machine that gave that team a better chance to save him.
Better technology led to a better look into Morrison’s brain. Dr. Dacey dismissed some initial concerns by other doctors and believed the cancer had not returned.
Still there was one more test, a blood flow test. Due to the amount of radiation Morrison had, there should be no blood flow in that part of his brain. Any blood flow was a sign the tumor had returned.
Because of the seizure, Morrison couldn’t drive until his condition was regulated, so his friends and fellow teachers Jessica Voris and Michelle Williams drove him to school and to his appointments. Williams drove him to the fateful appointment.
“I told her either we’re going to have very depressed drinks today or very celebratory drinks today,” Morrison said.
They celebrated.
No blood flow, no cancer. It was just a seizure, but dealing with seizures is something he will have to deal with for the rest of his life, as well as checkups every three months.
“I looked at it as a blessing,” Morrison said. “I’m 43 years old. This was supposed to kill me 14 years ago. It didn’t. I got to see my daughter grow up. I’m going to get to see her get married. I’m going to have a good life. If I have to go get checked out every three months, so be it.”
A LIFE OF HOPE
The warmup shirts for Fort Zumwalt North’s girls volleyball team this year said, “Family.”
It had a special meaning for Morrison.
“I don’t have family here,” Morrison said. “I have my daughter, I have my ex-wife, but my mom and dad are in Carolina, my brother is in New York. I don’t have that network, that support system that a lot of people get to come home to. So to have those girls rally around me, they won the Rolla camp.
“Every time I’m putting that family shirt on, I get those emotions. It keeps me coming back. I know I’m doing something right when I’m putting kids in college and creating the class act character that these girls have. If there would have been a snow storm and an ambulance couldn’t get there, those girls would have taken care of me for three days.”
The seizure threatened to derail a second consecutive season for Morrison, who had to leave midway through last season to care for his parents after his father suffered a stroke.
The thought of losing a second successive season with his adopted family tore apart Morrison. Leaning on his golfing background, he compared his intensity with staying with his team and staying healthy to Tiger Woods chasing down a championship in the final round of a golf tournament.
“I’ve had great teams, but this year was the first time that I felt as a head coach that I had truly built something special with these girls and these parents and the trust that we had,” Morrison said.
Morrison’s toughness and attitude flows through his players whether they are on the court or on the links.
“We don’t talk about the cancer a lot, but we talk about adversity and commitment and character and confidence, that’s what got me through it,” Morrison said. “If I would have gone into that surgery thinking there’s no way I’m making this free throw, there’s no way I’m making this putt, there’s no way I’m making this serve, you’re going to die. That’s the mentality that I have to teach these kids with. That’s how you have to go into a job interview. That’s how you have to go into a conference. You have to own it. You’re only given this short window we call life and what are you going to do with it?”
Morrison is determined to make the most of his window.
He is writing a book about his fight and hopes to be able to share his story to give hope to those who need it most.
“I don’t want the attention that it draws, but I want my story out there because I know what people are going through,” Morrison said. “It doesn’t have to be brain cancer. It can be breast cancer. It can be Melanoma, it can be Parkinson’s. It’s a story of not quitting. It’s a story of confidence. It’s a story of hope. When everyone else didn’t believe, I believed in myself and it’s that self-belief that people have to have these days whether they are going to be successful in anything.
“There are so many negative stories going around. If my story can touch one person battling cancer, that’s pretty awesome.”