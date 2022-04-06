All-Metro girls wrestler of the year: Lafayette's Cole cements legacy as trailblazer in remarkable career

A few days after winning the 103-pound girls wrestling state championship as a freshman, Faith Cole challenged Lafayette boys coach Joe Wier to a match.

It did not go well.

For Wier.

“She tried to turn me and I wouldn’t turn, so she popped me in the mouth,” Wier said. “She gave me a fat lip and my mouth was bleeding. I made her give me a penalty point.”

That day, Weir painfully became one of the few opponents to earn a point while wrestling Cole, who yielded only two takedowns in four years.

When the Lafayette senior turned and pinned Mid-Buchanan senior Haley Sampson in the 110-pound championship match Feb. 19 at Mizzou Arena, she claimed her fourth Missouri girls wrestling state championship and finished her remarkable high school career with a 117-0 record.

“To think that I went four years and it was a perfect record,” Cole said, “it’s pleasing to look back and say, ‘I did it.’ ”

Cole is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year for the third time.

She began her wrestling career as the only girl competing at events with more than 500 boys. As a freshman, she earned a spot in the Lafayette varsity boys lineup but was restricted to compete only in the newly formed Missouri girls postseason.

“When they said she couldn’t start at districts because she had to go to the girls division, she was very upset,” Wier said. “She always wanted to wrestle against the boys because she always wanted to challenge herself.”

Cole won her first girls state title as a freshman, and together with her sister Emma, a junior who captured the 143-pound championship, became the first sister duo to be crowned state wrestling champions.

As a sophomore, Cole won her second state championship and earned All-Metro wrestler of the year honors, but Emma had to withdraw from her state title match with a dislocated elbow.

It was a difficult ending to their final event as high school teammates.

As a junior, Cole won her third state title and shared All-Metro wrestler of the year honors with undefeated three-time state champion Jaycee Foeller of De Soto.

During the one-day 2021 state tournament in Independence, Cole only had to wait a few hours between her semifinal and title match.

As a senior, and standing one match away from becoming a four-time, undefeated champion, Cole had to wait a full 24 hours.

“I was surprised at how well I handled it in my head,” Cole said. “I was not nervous for my finals match, even though I probably should have been. I was just so excited to wrestle.”

Against Sampson, Cole (29-0) did what she had done all season. She earned takedowns, accumulated points and, midway through the second period, finished off the match with a pin.

After the handshakes, Lafayette girls wrestling coach Kayla Walker hoisted Cole onto her shoulders and escorted her from the mat to the hallway in a sprint.

“It was incredible to know that she did it and that I was there to witness it,” Walker said. “I was so proud of her and happy for her.”

Cole's senior season had its share of challenges, both on and off the mat.

In her first match, Cole wrestled Timberland junior and 105-pound state champion Kate Cooper. Lebanon freshman Jessa Joiner lost only three matches this season — all to Cole.

“I remember watching Kate, and I know Jessa from whenever she was younger, and I thought, ‘Those are going to be the next girls to accomplish big things,' ” Cole said. “It is very exciting to step on a mat with them because I know I am going to get challenged.”

Another challenge for Cole was choosing the right college to continue her wrestling career.

With NCAA Division I women's wrestling programs like Iowa University still in their infancy, Cole found it difficult to get a sense of what her college wrestling experience would look like.

“Iowa was one of my top two schools, but they had so many girls knocking on their window because they’re the first Big Ten D-1 program,” Cole said. “The next D-1 programs are going to be popping up, so it’s hard to know, ‘Where can I go that I’ll be as good as I possibly can be?’ You don’t have a straight-on answer.”

In the end, Cole chose Iowa Wesleyan University, an NAIA school located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where she will reunite with her sister, Emma, who transferred there from Lindenwood.

“It’s a small school in a small town and I love the small-town feel,” Cole said. “And the thought of being on a team with my sister is the best feeling ever. I feel like that’s where I need to be right now.”

Cole has been open about her struggles with mental health. Jonathan, the stuffed T-Rex she uses as an emotional support fixture, joined her on the podium at the state meet and on the podium March 27 at High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, where she became a two-time champion.

“I have extreme anxiety that was caused by some losses that I had in my family. I have a therapist. It’s not something we should be scared to talk about. I think it should be very public, and I’m OK with using my face to put it out there,” Cole said.

Cole encourages those who struggle with anxiety and depression to know they are not alone and do not have to go through it alone.

“I was very hesitant, but I thought it was time to let other athletes know that it’s OK to struggle with that,” Cole said. “Suicide prevention is the thing I support more than anything because I’ve lost really great people in my life. That is what I want our community to swarm around and support and prevent.”

Cole also would like to be a voice in helping the sport of girls wrestling continue its soaring popularity.

As a freshman, she competed in a state tournament with 30 teams represented. As a senior, wrestlers from 108 different schools competed.

“The amount of growth the sport has seen is crazy, and I want it to continue at this pace, so whatever needs to be done, I want it to be done,” Cole said. “I would love for me, my national friends and my Team USA friends to step up for the growth of girls wrestling.”

And Cole has been the face of excellence in Missouri since the sport was sanctioned for the 2018-19 season, etching her name as the first undefeated, four-time champion and as the perfect ambassador to lead the sport forward.

