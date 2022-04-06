All-Metro girls wrestler of the year: Lafayette's Cole cements legacy as trailblazer in remarkable career

A few days after winning the 103-pound girls wrestling state championship as a freshman, Faith Cole challenged Lafayette boys coach Joe Wier to a match.
It did not go well.
For Wier.
“She tried to turn me and I wouldn’t turn, so she popped me in the mouth,” Wier said. “She gave me a fat lip and my mouth was bleeding. I made her give me a penalty point.”
That day, Weir painfully became one of the few opponents to earn a point while wrestling Cole, who yielded only two takedowns in four years.
When the Lafayette senior turned and pinned Mid-Buchanan senior Haley Sampson in the 110-pound championship match Feb. 19 at Mizzou Arena, she claimed her fourth Missouri girls wrestling state championship and finished her remarkable high school career with a 117-0 record.
“To think that I went four years and it was a perfect record,” Cole said, “it’s pleasing to look back and say, ‘I did it.’ ”
Cole is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls wrestler of the year for the third time.
She began her wrestling career as the only girl competing at events with more than 500 boys. As a freshman, she earned a spot in the Lafayette varsity boys lineup but was restricted to compete only in the newly formed Missouri girls postseason.
“When they said she couldn’t start at districts because she had to go to the girls division, she was very upset,” Wier said. “She always wanted to wrestle against the boys because she always wanted to challenge herself.”
Cole won her first girls state title as a freshman, and together with her sister Emma, a junior who captured the 143-pound championship, became the first sister duo to be crowned state wrestling champions.
As a sophomore, Cole won her second state championship and earned All-Metro wrestler of the year honors, but Emma had to withdraw from her state title match with a dislocated elbow.
It was a difficult ending to their final event as high school teammates.
As a junior, Cole won her third state title and shared All-Metro wrestler of the year honors with undefeated three-time state champion Jaycee Foeller of De Soto.
During the one-day 2021 state tournament in Independence, Cole only had to wait a few hours between her semifinal and title match.
As a senior, and standing one match away from becoming a four-time, undefeated champion, Cole had to wait a full 24 hours.
“I was surprised at how well I handled it in my head,” Cole said. “I was not nervous for my finals match, even though I probably should have been. I was just so excited to wrestle.”
Against Sampson, Cole (29-0) did what she had done all season. She earned takedowns, accumulated points and, midway through the second period, finished off the match with a pin.
After the handshakes, Lafayette girls wrestling coach Kayla Walker hoisted Cole onto her shoulders and escorted her from the mat to the hallway in a sprint.
“It was incredible to know that she did it and that I was there to witness it,” Walker said. “I was so proud of her and happy for her.”
Cole's senior season had its share of challenges, both on and off the mat.
In her first match, Cole wrestled Timberland junior and 105-pound state champion Kate Cooper. Lebanon freshman Jessa Joiner lost only three matches this season — all to Cole.
“I remember watching Kate, and I know Jessa from whenever she was younger, and I thought, ‘Those are going to be the next girls to accomplish big things,' ” Cole said. “It is very exciting to step on a mat with them because I know I am going to get challenged.”
Another challenge for Cole was choosing the right college to continue her wrestling career.
With NCAA Division I women's wrestling programs like Iowa University still in their infancy, Cole found it difficult to get a sense of what her college wrestling experience would look like.
“Iowa was one of my top two schools, but they had so many girls knocking on their window because they’re the first Big Ten D-1 program,” Cole said. “The next D-1 programs are going to be popping up, so it’s hard to know, ‘Where can I go that I’ll be as good as I possibly can be?’ You don’t have a straight-on answer.”
In the end, Cole chose Iowa Wesleyan University, an NAIA school located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where she will reunite with her sister, Emma, who transferred there from Lindenwood.
“It’s a small school in a small town and I love the small-town feel,” Cole said. “And the thought of being on a team with my sister is the best feeling ever. I feel like that’s where I need to be right now.”
Cole has been open about her struggles with mental health. Jonathan, the stuffed T-Rex she uses as an emotional support fixture, joined her on the podium at the state meet and on the podium March 27 at High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, where she became a two-time champion.
“I have extreme anxiety that was caused by some losses that I had in my family. I have a therapist. It’s not something we should be scared to talk about. I think it should be very public, and I’m OK with using my face to put it out there,” Cole said.
Cole encourages those who struggle with anxiety and depression to know they are not alone and do not have to go through it alone.
“I was very hesitant, but I thought it was time to let other athletes know that it’s OK to struggle with that,” Cole said. “Suicide prevention is the thing I support more than anything because I’ve lost really great people in my life. That is what I want our community to swarm around and support and prevent.”
Cole also would like to be a voice in helping the sport of girls wrestling continue its soaring popularity.
As a freshman, she competed in a state tournament with 30 teams represented. As a senior, wrestlers from 108 different schools competed.
“The amount of growth the sport has seen is crazy, and I want it to continue at this pace, so whatever needs to be done, I want it to be done,” Cole said. “I would love for me, my national friends and my Team USA friends to step up for the growth of girls wrestling.”
And Cole has been the face of excellence in Missouri since the sport was sanctioned for the 2018-19 season, etching her name as the first undefeated, four-time champion and as the perfect ambassador to lead the sport forward.
2022 All-Metro girls wrestling first team
Cassidy Benwell, sophomore, North Point
Won the 120-pound state title to become the first North Point athlete in any sport to capture a state championship. Benwell (28-4) donned the North Point “pin chain” after an overtime pin of Harrison junior Chloe Herrick in the title match. After finishing fourth at the GAC tournament and not placing at the St. Charles Invitational, Benwell reeled off 23 successive victories, which included titles at the Seckman Women’s Tournament and the District 2 tournament.
Ella Bradley, sophomore, De Soto
Placed third at 159 pounds by winning four matches at the state meet, including one in overtime. Bradley (44-3) lost to undefeated Fort Osage senior Haley Ward in the semifinals before rallying to win two decisions on the consolation side. Bradley won six events including the Sherri Lance Invitational, Lady Dragon Classic and District 1 tournament. At district, she avenged a regular-season loss by pinning Northwest Cedar Hill senior Anna Haas in the semifinal and earned a 4-1 victory over Seckman sophomore Destiny Brown to capture the title.
Kate Cooper, junior, Timberland
Won the 105-pound state title to become the first girls state champion in program history. Cooper (30-3) avenged a Wonder Woman loss by pinning Liberty-KC sophomore Jaden Breeden in the state semifinal and then pinned Lindbergh sophomore Audrey Scherer to capture the title. Named Gateway Athletic Conference female wrestler of the year, Cooper joined her brother Chance Cooper (2015) as Timberland’s latest wrestling state champions.
Kennedy Eggering, senior, Francis Howell Central
Placed fifth at 235 pounds at the state meet, becoming the first Spartans’ girls wrestler to medal twice. Eggering (44-2) won her first 43 matches of the season, all by pin, with 40 ending in the first period. At the state meet, she suffered her only two losses of the season before rallying to pin Winnetonka senior Nikaylee Reese in the fifth-place match. She became a two-time All-American with a first-place finish at High School Nationals in Virginia Beach on March 27, and four days later set the Howell Central shot put record with a throw of 12.03 meters.
Kiara Ganey, junior, Belleville East
Won the 235-pound state title at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling state tournament with four pins, including a second-round pin against previously undefeated Chicago Curie sophomore Aaliyah GrandBerry to win the championship. Ganey (15-0), who is ranked No. 4 in the nation at 225 pounds by USA Wrestling, also won the Fred Ross Invitational and recently placed second at the USA Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs.
Madeline Haynes, freshman, Summit
Won the first 45 matches of her high school career before losing by pin to Lebanon senior Quincey Glendenning in the 130-pound state title match. Haynes (45-1) defeated Glendenning 2-0 on her path to winning the prestigious Wonder Woman championship and captured titles at the Chip Allison Patriot Classic, Lady Longhorn Roundup, Sherri Lance Invitational, Iron Jay Tourney, Seckman Women’s Tournament and District 1 tournament.
Lauren Mills, junior, Festus
Placed third at 130 pounds by going 5-1 during the state tournament. Mills (36-4) won her first 23 matches of the season by pin or technical fall, earning conference wrestler of the year honors. At the state meet, she lost to Capital City freshman Jacinda Espinosa in a quarterfinal before rallying to win four matches on the consolation side, including a sudden-victory thriller over Buffalo senior Skyler Maverick in the third-place match. Mills captured first-place medals at five events, including the Iron Jay, Lady Dragon and Liberty tournaments.
Antonia Phillips, junior, Alton
Captured the first wrestling state title in Alton program history, boys or girls, with a victory in the 140-pound championship match at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling tournament. With her coach Eric Roberson shouting instructions and interpreter Aria Mellenthin relaying those messages in sign language, Phillips (20-3), who is deaf, earned a tech fall and a pair of first-period pins before winning the title with a 6-2 decision over El Paso Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton. Alton High signified her accomplishment by renaming March 4 “Antonia Phillips Day.”
Mackenzie Pratt, freshman, Edwardsville
Placed second at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Pratt (12-1) won three matches by first period pin before losing a major decision to Freeport sophomore Cadence Diduch in the championship match. Pratt became the first Edwardsville girls wrestler to capture a sectional title by winning all four matches at the Peoria sectional by first period pin and helped the Tigers claim a second-place team finish in that event.
Audrey Scherer, sophomore, Lindbergh
Finished as state runner-up for the second consecutive season. Scherer (38-3) earned two pins and a 2-0 decision before losing the 105-pound state title match to Timberland junior Kate Cooper, the only wrestler to defeat her all season. Scherer, who was born with microphthalmia, a developmental disorder of her right eye, won four tournament championships and placed second to Cooper at both the Wonder Woman and Fred Ross Invitational. She has a 75-6 record in two seasons, with all six losses coming against current state champions.
Maria Slaughter, junior, Holt
Placed fifth at 149 pounds to become a three-time state medalist. Slaughter (43-3) won seven tournaments, including the Kyle Thrasher and Wonder Woman, and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler at three events. Slaughter entered the state meet as the top seed but was upset in the quarterfinal round by Cameron junior Justice Brewer. She earned second place as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore and has compiled a 106-11 record. Slaughter recently placed first at the Kansas City Ultimate Freestyle Tournament on March 27.
Faith Spicer, junior, Fox
Won the 235-pound state championship with a dramatic second period pin of Camdenton junior Clara Rathmann. Spicer (15-5) trailed 9-1 in points before putting Rathmann on her back to complete an impressive 10-match winning streak, which included titles at the Seckman Women’s Tournament and the District 1 tournament. Spicer, who is ranked No. 18 in the nation at 225 pounds by USA Wrestling, became the first Fox wrestler to win a state title since Zach Meury in 2007.
Rebecca Strong, freshman, Marquette
Placed second at 141 pounds at the state meet. Strong (39-7) advanced to the championship match by collecting two major decisions and a pin before losing to undefeated and nationally ranked Maddie Kubicki of Park Hill South in the title match. Strong placed either first or second in all seven tournaments she entered, winning the Liberty, Sherri Lance and District 1 tournaments. At district, she defeated Sikeston senior Lila Eckert 7-0 in the title match to become the first girls district champion in Marquette history.
Paige Wehrmeister, senior, Parkway West
Earned her second state title and completed a perfect 51-0 season with a pin of Lebanon junior Bailey Joiner in the 135-pound championship match. Wehrmeister, who captured the 137-pound title as a junior with a 23-0 record, won eight different tournaments this season and recently captured first place at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs. She is ranked No. 4 in the nation at 138 pounds by USA Wrestling.
2022 All-Metro girls wrestling second team
Naida Abdijanovic, senior, Mehlville
Placed fourth at 149 pounds to earn her third state medal. Abdijanovic (37-7), who defeated Holt junior Maria Slaughter to advance to the third-place match, won three tournament titles during the season, including the Sherri Lance Invitational, where she picked up her 100th career win. She placed third at state as a sophomore and second as a junior.
Kailey Benson, freshman, Francis Howell Central
Placed fourth at 115 pounds in her first state tournament. Benson (27-8) won the Kyle Thrasher and St. Charles Invitational and helped the Spartans claim their first GAC tournament team title with a 6-3 decision over Holt senior Reese Compton for the 115-pound championship.
Abby Chandler, sophomore, Northwest Cedar Hill
Placed fourth at 194 pounds at a state meet that included a wild 13-11 quarterfinal victory over William Chrisman senior Mary-Mae McMillan. Chandler (34-7) won three consecutive tournaments in December at Parkway South, Union and Cape Central while helping Northwest maintain its unblemished 68-0 record in dual meets.
Julia Donnelly, junior, Washington
Placed fourth at 110 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Donnelly (38-8) won five events, including the Chip Allison Patriot Classic and Seckman tournaments. She placed fifth last season and has compiled a 76-16 record over the past two years. Donnelly also placed fourth at the Class 4 state cross country meet in the fall.
Zoey Haney, freshman, Troy
Placed fifth at 100 pounds by earning 1-0, 2-1 and 3-0 victories during a state tournament defined by strong defense. Haney (39-5) won five events, including the GAC, Kyle Thrasher, and District 2 tournament. At district, she defeated Marcelline junior Maddie Dauber by second period pin for the title.
Hannah Henderson, freshman, Lafayette
Placed third at 100 pounds at state with three pins in the third period of matches. Henderson (31-8) won the District 1 title with a 3-1 decision over Festus junior Lee Ann Dobbs and brought that stamina to the state meet, culminating in a third-period pin of Eureka junior Lilly McCollum in the third-place match. She also won the Iron Jay tournament and placed third at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational.
Janiah Jones, junior, Parkway South
Placed fifth at 135 pounds with a 10-2 major decision over Cassville sophomore Faith James to earn her second state medal. Jones (44-5), who placed sixth as a sophomore, won five tournament titles during the season, including the Kyle Thrasher and Hickman tournaments. She is 72-10 over the past two seasons.
Alyssa King, junior, St. Charles
Placed fourth at 105 pounds at the state tournament by winning four matches on the consolation side after losing her opening match. King (39-5) won five tournaments, including an impressive month of January when she won the St. Charles, St. Clair and Seckman titles on consecutive weekends. She has compiled a 96-17 record in her career.
Kirsten Klein, senior, Festus
Placed fifth at 115 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Klein (31-4) won five tournaments and became a two-time district champion with a victory over Hillsboro sophomore Heaven Webb at District 1 tourney. She is 60-9 in her last two seasons with two fifth-place finishes.
Nadia Middendorf, junior, Parkway South
Placed third at 125 pounds for her second state medal. Middendorf (30-5) won four consecutive matches on the consolation side, including a 3-2 victory over Holt junior Marissa Sanabria, who she had lost to twice during the regular season. She pinned Lebanon sophomore Halea Bartel in 10 seconds to claim a third-place medal to accompany the fifth-place medal she won as a sophomore. She is 56-10 over the last two seasons.
Emily Neumann, senior, Eureka
Placed fourth at 135 pounds by winning four successive matches on the consolation side after a loss in her opening match. Neumann (40-6) won four tournaments, including the Kyle Thrasher, where she defeated Marquette freshman and state runner-up Rebecca Strong in the 141-pound final. She also won the John Burroughs, Union and Iron Jay tournaments.
Abby Rhodes, senior, Edwardsville
Placed third at 130 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament by securing three pins and a 10-7 decision. Rhodes (19-9) won the Lady Longhorn Roundup by defeating Parkway South junior Nadia Middendorf in the title match. She also placed second at the Peoria sectional and fourth at Wonder Woman.
August Rottmann, freshman, Highland
Placed third at 170 pounds at inaugural IHSA girls state tournament by winning a 7-5 decision in her opening match and three subsequent matches by pin. Rottmann (22-15) became the first freshman in Highland wrestling history to qualify for a state meet. She won the Peoria Sectional and recently captured first place at the Illinois Folkstyle Championships.
Marissa Sanabria, junior, Holt
Placed fifth at 125 pounds to become a two-time state medalist. Sanabria (39-6) defeated Webster Groves senior Talia Lee 7-0 to advance to the semifinal round. She won five tournaments, including the GAC, St. Charles, Hickman and Kyle Thrasher on consecutive weekends in January. Sanabria placed sixth as a sophomore as has compiled an 88-21 record.
2022 All-Metro girls wrestling third team
Maddy Barton, junior, Marquette
Placed sixth at 130 pounds after advancing to the semifinals with pins over Staley junior Chase Kiel and Rock Bridge senior Anna Stephens. Barton (34-12) won the Liberty Invitational and the Kyle Thrasher Tournament.
Seraphina Blackmon, senior, Lafayette
Won the Iron Jay, Fred Ross and District 1 tournaments. Blackmon (25-4) won her first match at the state tournament at 149 pounds but was disqualified from the remainder of the event for not arriving to the mat of her quarterfinal match on time. Her only two losses to an opponent came to Holt junior Maria Slaughter, including a 10-9 thriller in the Wonder Woman championship match. She will continue her wrestling career at Missouri Baptist University.
Kendra Bliss, sophomore, Washington
Captured six tournament titles during the regular season including the GAC, Sherri Lance and Iron Jay events on successive weekends in January. Bliss (50-5) won two matches at the state tournament at 120 pounds but lost a 2-1 decision in the bubble match to Park Hill freshman Allison Gonier to prevent her from reaching the state podium.
Olivia Coll, sophomore, Edwardsville
Placed sixth at 100 pounds in the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament by winning three consolation matches after losing her opening round match. Coll (27-7) won two major decisions and then pinned Grant sophomore Ayane Jasinski in the bubble match. She captured titles at the Lady Longhorn and Hickman tournaments during the season.
Taylor Dawson, freshman, Collinsville
Placed second at the IHSA girls state tournament at 125 pounds by collecting three pins before losing the title match to Yorkville senior Natasha Markoutsis. Dawson (19-23), who wrestled against boys much of the season, placed second at the Seckman Women’s tournament and second at the Illinois Folkstyle Championships in March.
Hannah Eberhardt, senior, De Soto
Placed sixth at 149 pounds with a knack for beating the buzzer. Eberhardt (46-7) pinned Odessa sophomore Brianna Ford at the horn of the second period and Northwest Cedar Hill senior Taylor Accardi with one second remaining in the first period to earn a spot on the state podium. She won three tournaments, including the Lady Dragon Classic.
Jailyn Ebert, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt North
Placed sixth at 110 pounds with several dramatic matches. Ebert (37-14) won by ultimate tiebreaker against Staley senior Chloe Sheckells in her opening match and lost 3-2 to Washington senior Julia Donnelly to move into the fifth-place match. She won the St. Charles Invitational and placed second at the Kyle Thrasher tourney.
Mya Hairston, freshman, Windsor
Placed sixth at 100 pounds in her first state tournament. Hairston (38-7) lost her first match by a 1-0 decision, then rallied to win three in a row, including a 7-0 decision in the bubble match against Mid-Buchanan freshman Delanie Smith. She won the Sherri Lance, Seckman and Fort Zumwalt North tournaments.
Talia Lee, junior, Webster Groves
Won five tournament titles during the regular season including the District 1 championship at 125 pounds, where she defeated Parkway South junior Nadia Middendorf by major decision. Lee (26-4) won 21 matches by first period pin but did not place at the state tournament.
Lilly McCollum, junior, Eureka
Placed fourth at state for the second consecutive season. McCollum (26-10) won two matches by second period pin to reach the 100-pound state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Ashlyn Eli of Nixa. She avenged a loss in the Kyle Thrasher title match by defeating Troy freshman Zoey Haney 2-1 to advance to the third-place match.
Annelise Obermark, sophomore, Washington
Won four events during the season including the GAC championship and District 2 title. Obermark (42-10) cruised to a district crown at 135 pounds with four pins and won her first match at state by pinning Lathrop sophomore McKayla Knight in the first period, but suffered an injury during her bubble match and did not medal.
Chaire Perks, sophomore, Summit
Placed sixth at 115 pounds by winning her first match by 2-1 decision and two consolation matches by second period pin. Perks (43-10) won the Lady Longhorn Roundup and Sherri Lance Invitational and set the Summit girls record for pins in a season.
Avery Smith, sophomore, Red Bud
Placed fourth at 120 pounds at the inaugural IHSA girls state tournament. Smith (20-15) won four matches by pin to earn a spot on the medal stand. She placed second at the Peoria Sectional and was an All-Cahokia Conference award-winner.
Caroline Ward, junior, Liberty
Won five events during the season including the GAC and District 2 tournaments. To win the district title at 194 pounds, Ward (30-6) outlasted Tipton junior Lily Burns in overtime. She defeated Belton senior Jaden Meredith at state but lost 2-0 and 2-1 decisions and did not place.
