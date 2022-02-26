Alton's Phillips, Belleville East's Ganey win titles in inaugural Illinois girls wrestling state tournament

Alton High wrestling coach Eric Roberson checked on junior Antonia Phillips prior to her 140-pound state championship match Saturday to see if he noticed any anxiety.

“If she was nervous, I couldn’t tell,” Roberson said. “She keeps it even-keel. She doesn’t show a ton of emotion and she doesn’t get rattled.”

Phillips earned a takedown in the opening seconds of the match and then calmly stayed in control, defeating El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton 6-2 to win the 140-pound title of the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state championships at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

She became the first Alton wrestling state champion, girls or boys, in school history.

“We’ve had a couple seconds and lots of placers, but this is my first state champ,” Roberson said.

Phillips (20-3), who is deaf, took instructions from Roberson relayed in sign language by interpreter Aria Mellenthin to build a 5-0 advantage thanks to a quick escape and takedown to start the second period.

“We scored early, we were able to get off bottom, and that’s pretty much all you need to do in high-level matches,” Roberson said.

In the third period, Hamilton (5-2) earned a takedown, but the combination of limited matches during the season and the strength of Phillips left Hamilton with little left in the tank.

“(Hamilton) slowed us down. She stayed in good position and was stingy in giving up points, but I think Antonia’s conditioning played a factor and she was able to outwork her.”

Belleville East’s Ganey completes undefeated season

As the nation’s No. 3-ranked wrestler in her weight class, Belleville East junior Kiara Ganey has won her share of prestigious tournaments.

But to no fault of her own, one prestigious title had eluded her — a state championship.

That changed Saturday, when Ganey pinned Chicago Curie sophomore Aaliyah GrandBerry in the second period to win the state title in the 235-pound division.

“It’s a big deal,” Ganey said. “I’ve won some national events, but I never won an actual IHSA state title because it wasn’t sanctioned. Now I’ve got that under my belt.”

Ganey (15-0) pinned every opponent, including first period pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Despite her knack for finishing matches early, pinning her way through the tournament was never a goal.

“I just wanted to wrestle my match," Ganey said. "My goal was to push the pace, stay aggressive and fortunately, the pins just came."

Several wrestlers at the event had trained with Ganey in preparation for national tournaments and cheered her on throughout her matches.

Belleville East coach Maurice Brown alerted Ganey that her popularity would not subside once she left Bloomington.

“She had her own fan club,” Brown said. “I told her she’s going to be a big-time celebrity around school now being a state champion.”

Edwardsville’s Pratt, Collinsville’s Dawson earn state-runner up medals

Two local freshmen earned their way into the championship round and earned second-place medals.

Edwardsville freshman Mackenzie Pratt (12-1) lost her first match of the season by an 11-0 major decision to Freeport sophomore Cadence Dudich (22-3) in the 120-pound championship. Pratt scrambled out of several predicaments, but a reversal and near fall to start the second period helped Dudich wrest control.

Collinsville freshman Taylor Dawson (19-23) trailed 5-0 in the second period of her 125-pound title match when she nearly pinned Yorkville senior Natasha Markoutis, but all in one motion Markoutis (30-1) flipped out of danger and put Dawson on her back for a pin at the 2 minute 47 second mark.

Red Bud sophomore Avery Smith (120), Edwardsville senior Abby Rhodes (125) and Highland freshman August Rottman (170) placed third and Edwardsville sophomore Olivia Coll (100) finished sixth.

