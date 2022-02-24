Alton's Phillips takes aim on strong performance in Illinois' inaugural girls state tournament

Shouts of instruction from coaches. Slaps on the mat from referees. Excited roars from spectators.

These will be among the cascade of sounds emanating from Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington during the inaugural Illinois girls wrestling state championships, which begin at 11 a.m. Friday and conclude with title matches at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Alton High junior Antonia Phillips will experience the state tournament in a different way.

Phillips, who is deaf, captured the 140-pound sectional title Feb. 12 at Peoria Richwoods as her coaches called out instructions and her interpreter relayed those in sign language.

“It feels great,” Phillips said in an email. “I cannot wait to compete in the first (Illinois High School Association) girls state tournament. I am nervous and excited, but I am most definitely ready.”

Phillips began wrestling at age 5, but her passion for wrestling was fully developed in middle school when she participated in several tournaments.

She drew energy from enthusiastic crowds, even when she could not hear their cheers.

“I can feel the vibration,” Phillips said in American Sign Language.

The vibration from the mat helps Phillips know she has pinned her opponent, something she did twice during her path to the sectional title. That vibration provides the same joy for her as a melodious thud does for other wrestlers.

For whistles and buzzers, Phillips sometimes receives a gentle tap from a referee, much like a referee receives as time expires in a period.

“Most of the time, I can hear or feel (the whistle), but if not, the refs are always warned to tap me so that I know there is a stop in action,” Phillips said in ASL.

Aria Mellenthin has been Phillips' interpreter for six years.

During the school day, Mellenthin travels with Phillips from one honors-level class to the next, relaying content from teachers and discussion from students through sign language.

“She has a very rigorous schedule,” Mellenthin said. “She maintains her grades and she’s super easy to work with. She advocates for herself most of the time, and I’m just there for communication.”

After school, that communication extends to the wrestling practice room, where Mellenthin helps coach Eric Roberson relay instructions to Phillips.

“It took a little bit of getting used to,” Roberson said. “Sometimes I catch myself slowing down my speech being mindful of the interpreter, but I don’t think it matters. (Mellenthin) can interpret so well and Antonia can pick it up so fast and easy, I just babble on and on.”

Roberson, who also teaches Phillips in his honors anatomy class, sometimes needs to address her individually during practice. In that case, Mellenthin will stand beside them and interpret the message.

“Antonia is a great listener,” Roberson said. “Quite honestly, she listens better than some of the kids that can hear because she focuses better on what is being said and she doesn’t have all of those distractions around her.”

Mellenthin grew up with brothers who wrestled and already was familiar with wrestling vocabulary and lingo prior to working with Phillips.

During matches, Mellenthin joins the coaching corner and listens intently, waiting for the right moment to sign.

“I stand with the coaches as they are telling her what to do," Mellenthin said. "If she can’t see me, I just hold that information, and if it still applies by the time she can see me, I tell her."

During a brief stoppage in the action, Phillips may have a chance to quickly visit with her coaches. Those are the moments when Mellenthin’s excellence as an interpreter is on full display.

“Even if it’s just for a short time, the coaches usually say, ‘This is what we want you to do, this is what we’re planning for,’ and I communicate that information,” Mellenthin said.

On the mat, Phillips does all the work.

She is strong physically, but according to Roberson it is her mental toughness that gives her an excellent chance to bring home a medal from Bloomington.

“She doesn’t like to lose, and she doesn’t think she’s supposed to lose,” Roberson said. “She’s not going up there just to be a qualifier. She’ll be disappointed if she doesn’t place.”

Phillips takes a 16-3 record to Bloomington, with nearly half of her matches coming against junior varsity boys.

She will join four wrestlers from Belleville East, three from Edwardsville and individuals from Red Bud, Collinsville, Granite City, Highland and Cahokia as representatives of the Metro East.

“Every girl up there is making history in the state of Illinois as their school’s first state qualifier in the first sanctioned postseason,” Roberson said. “I think it will be a great experience for all the girls throughout the state.”

And for Phillips, the inaugural Illinois girls state tournament may not provide a soundtrack of cheers and thuds, but it most certainly will provide thrills and lasting memories.

“It will be a great experience," Phillips said in an email. "I hope it all goes the way I want it to."

