Antonia Phillips, senior, Alton

Won the 140-pound Illinois state championship as a junior with a 20-3 record. Phillips claimed the first wrestling title for Alton, boys or girls, with a 6-2 decision over Savannah Hamilton of El Paso Gridley in the state title match. Phillips, who is deaf, used instructions from coaches relayed by an interpreter to help her earn two pins and a tech fall to reach the title match. At Alton High, all main entrances have a sign honoring her state championship and March 4 has been dedicated as “Antonia Phillips Day.”