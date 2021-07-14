Area wrestlers have high hopes of strong showings in Fargo

Three-time Missouri state champion Faith Cole of Lafayette also is a former Fargo champion and is ranked No. 2 in the nation at 106 pounds. Cole and Foeller were named Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-girls wrestlers of the year and the two may stand atop the national rankings in their respective weight classes by tournament’s end.

Kiera Ganey of Belleville West (No. 12 at 180) and Missouri state champion Paige Wehrmeister of Parkway West (No. 16 at 138) also will try to improve upon their national rankings in Fargo.

Several area wrestlers will hope to emerge into the national spotlight, including Lindbergh rising sophomore Audrey Scherer (106); Festus rising junior Lauren Mills (117); Holt juniors-to-be Marissa Sanabria (122) and Maria Slaughter (144); and a trio of 127-pound wrestlers — Lily Steigerwald of Francis Howell North, McKenna Deckelman of Washington and Talia Lee of Webster Groves.

“Seeing the way that Missouri wrestling is growing and how much better the girls are getting, I’m excited to see where they’ll go,” Foeller said.

ZERBAN LEADS AREA BOYS INTO FARGO

Recent Civic Memorial graduate Vinny Zerban, who is ranked No. 6 in the nation at 152 pounds, is one of five Eagles’ wrestlers making the 12-hour drive.