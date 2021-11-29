Audrey Scherer, sophomore, Lindbergh

Last season’s state runner-up at 102 pounds. Stamina was the trademark of Scherer during her freshman campaign. She won her final two matches at the District 1 championships by third period pin, then won her first two matches at the state tournament by third period pin. Scherer compiled a 37-3 record last season and became the first Lindbergh girls wrestler to advance to a state title match. She competed in both the 16-under and Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo in July.