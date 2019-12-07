Subscribe now!
Autumn Flanigan, Troy

Autumn Flanigan, Troy wrestling

Posted a 22-0 record with a state championship at 110 pounds for Trojans as a junior. She was the Gateway Athletic Conference and District 2 individual champ and also won individual titles at Fort Zumwalt East, Troy and Kyle Thrasher tournaments. In June, Flanigan earned all-tournament honors at the USA Wrestling Women's Freestyle Junior National Duals. She was third in May at the U.S. Women's Nationals Junior Team Trials in Texas and third at the Gotham City Girls Open in April in New York. Ranked No. 5 nationally at 112 pounds by USA Wrestling.