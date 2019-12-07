Posted a 22-0 record with a state championship at 110 pounds for Trojans as a junior. She was the Gateway Athletic Conference and District 2 individual champ and also won individual titles at Fort Zumwalt East, Troy and Kyle Thrasher tournaments. In June, Flanigan earned all-tournament honors at the USA Wrestling Women's Freestyle Junior National Duals. She was third in May at the U.S. Women's Nationals Junior Team Trials in Texas and third at the Gotham City Girls Open in April in New York. Ranked No. 5 nationally at 112 pounds by USA Wrestling.
View comments
Most popular
-
Ice steps down after 21 seasons as Webster Groves football coach
-
Schark's big week leads Francis Howell to Troy tournament title
-
Branson's big third quarter lifts Mehlville past Hancock in Southside Classic final
-
Tweedie helps undersized Francis Howell Central muscle way to tournament title
-
East St. Louis tunes up for early-morning showdown with win over Burroughs