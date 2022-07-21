Belleville East's Ganey helps Illinois claim third place at Fargo Junior Nationals

Excelling on the big stage has become a habit for Kiara Ganey.

The Belleville East rising senior earned All-American status Wednesday with a fourth-place finish in the prestigious United States Marine Corps Junior Nationals girls wrestling tournament at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Her performance helped Illinois place third overall in the team standings with 106 points, trailing only California (165) and Michigan (122).

Ganey, who won a state title at the inaugural Illinois girls wrestling tournament in February and placed second at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in March, produced another brilliant run at Fargo, the site where she placed second in the Under-16 division last summer.

Ranked fifth nationally by FloWrestling, Ganey won her first match in the 225-pound weight class Tuesday before enduring a quarterfinal loss to No. 11 Rewa Chababo of Texas. The setback forced Ganey to traverse a difficult path through a talented consolation bracket.

She pinned No. 18 Kennedy Eggering of Francis Howell Central and No. 6 Ciara Monger of Colorado to qualify for a medal. Then she earned a tech fall against Alysse Phillips of California to earn a spot in the third-place match, where she lost by pin in a rematch with Chababo.

Ganey was one of seven All-Americans crowned by Team Illinois, which received championship performances from Cadence Diduch of Freeport at 122 pounds and Sydney Perry of Batavia at 144.

Alexis Janiak (127) of Plainfield South and Netavia Wickson (138) of Rockford Boylan placed third, Natasha Markoutsis (127) of Yorkville captured fifth and Rose Cassioppi (152) of Hononegah took seventh.

Team Missouri finished fourth with 83 points and crowned seven All-Americans.

A sizzling start to the tournament saw 19 Missouri wrestlers win their first two matches and advance to the round of 16, including Cassidy Benwell (117) of North Point, Rebecca Strong (138) of Marquette, Maria Slaughter (144) of Holt, Hannah Eberhardt (164) of De Soto, Addison Neumann (200) of Eureka and Eggering (225).

But just six of the 19 were able to win their next match to advance to the quarterfinals, and the consolation bracket offered no relief.

Amitria McNack of Clinton was the highest Missouri finisher, earning a second-place medal at 138-pounds. Ava Ward (106) of Centralia and Maddie Kubicki (144) of Park Hill placed third.