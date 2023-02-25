Belleville East senior Kiara Ganey closed her high school career with a second consecutive title Saturday at 235 pounds as the Illinois girls wrestling state championships wrapped up in Bloomington.

Two other Metro East wrestlers also won championships for the first time — Edwardsville sophomore Mackenzie Pratt at 140 and Highland sophomore August Rottmann at 170 — and three others settled for third-place finishes after falling in the semifinals.

Ganey, ranked No. 1 in the nation by FloWrestling and USA Wrestling at 235, won a 6-1 decision against Chicago Curie's Aaliyah Grandberry for her repeat.

In the semifinals, Ganey won with a first-period pin against Urbana's Jurdan Tyler.

Edwardsville's Pratt (30-1) and Highland's Rottmann (21-1) became their school's first girls state wrestling champions.

Pratt won at 140 by pinning Goreville's Alivia Ming in 1 minute, 7 seconds. Ming had advanced to the final by pinning her first three opponents.

In the semifinals, Pratt advanced with a 5-3 decision against Schaumburg's Valeria Rodriguez. Pratt was a state runner-up as a freshman at 120.

Highland's Rottmann improved on her third-place finish a season ago to win at 170.

Rottmann pinned Nydia Martinez of Joliet Central at the 5:10 mark of the match in the final after winning 6-1 in the semifinals against Oak Park-River Forest's Trinity White.

Alton senior Antonia Phillips (145 pounds), Red Bud junior Avery Smith (115) and Collinsville sophomore (130) all finished third.

Phillips, a deaf wrestler who last season became Alton's first state champion in the sport, pinned Sarja Sulejmain of Lincolnshire Stevenson at 1:26.

Red Smith's Smith earned a 6-2 decision against Sandwich's Ashley Strenz, and Collinsville's Dawson pinned Kankakee's Alejandra Cornejo at 3:03. Smith was fourth last season at 120, and Dawson was second last season at 125.