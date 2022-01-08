Blackmon learns on the fly, helps Lafayette take third place at Fred Ross Invitational

“I was nervous when I got on my back, but I just had to keep fighting,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon survived the round, then with the score knotted at 7-7, tried and executed the same move that put Eberhardt in danger in the first period.

“She shot in on me and I cross-faced her and pinned her,” Blackmon said. “I messed up the first time and I let go, so I just did it again and this time I held her there.”

Acknowledging the instructions of her coaches during matches is a common occurrence for Blackmon, who says she can identify the voice of all 12 Lafayette coaches during the heat of battle, even if they are not mat-side.

“I hear everything they’re saying,” Blackmon said. “During the match, you can see me shake my head. I won’t look at them, but I shake my head to show them that I hear them and I’m listening.”

Lafayette earned two more championship belt buckles when senior Faith Cole secured a second period pin over Jessa Joiner of Lebanon to win the 110-pound title and Jayla Jones won the 174-pound title with a 5-1 decision over Harper Wood of Eureka.