Blackmon learns on the fly, helps Lafayette take third place at Fred Ross Invitational

WILDWOOD — Seraphina Blackmon heard her coach loud and clear.
While trying to secure a pin Saturday in her championship match at the Fred Ross Invitational girls wrestling tournament, Blackmon tried to readjust and lost control of the hold.
“We’ll have to work on that,” coach Kayla Walker shouted to Blackmon from her coaching chair.
Four minutes later, Blackmon attempted the same move, secured a pin and provided the first of three championship performances that helped Lafayette finished third in the team standings of its home tournament.
Lebanon won with 255 points, advancing eight wrestlers to championship matches and winning four titles. Nixa placed second with 154.5 points, followed by Lafayette with 141. Seckman (128) and Eureka (105) rounded out the top five.
The Fred Ross Invitational, named for the former Lafayette head wrestling coach who served in that position from 1970-1994, awarded belt buckles instead of medals for wrestlers placing first, second or third.
After Blackmon lost her chance to pin previously undefeated Hannah Eberhardt of DeSoto in the first period, she had to survive her own dicey moment late in the second period when Eberhardt had her on the verge of being pinned with 10 seconds remaining.
“I was nervous when I got on my back, but I just had to keep fighting,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon survived the round, then with the score knotted at 7-7, tried and executed the same move that put Eberhardt in danger in the first period.
“She shot in on me and I cross-faced her and pinned her,” Blackmon said. “I messed up the first time and I let go, so I just did it again and this time I held her there.”
Acknowledging the instructions of her coaches during matches is a common occurrence for Blackmon, who says she can identify the voice of all 12 Lafayette coaches during the heat of battle, even if they are not mat-side.
“I hear everything they’re saying,” Blackmon said. “During the match, you can see me shake my head. I won’t look at them, but I shake my head to show them that I hear them and I’m listening.”
Lafayette earned two more championship belt buckles when senior Faith Cole secured a second period pin over Jessa Joiner of Lebanon to win the 110-pound title and Jayla Jones won the 174-pound title with a 5-1 decision over Harper Wood of Eureka.
For Blackmon, the ability to win a championship in front of the entire Lafayette wrestling program, both boys and girls, including freshman, junior varsity and varsity, added an extra layer of sweetness to her victory.
“It’s a big thing for them to be able to watch me and support me,” Blackmon said. “We go to other schools and (the boys team) can’t come with us or if we go to the same place, we’re split up, so it’s a lot of fun hearing them cheer and hearing all the parents cheering.”
Seckman placed fourth, paced by Shelby Lundstrom, who captured the 115-pound title over McKenzie Gormley of Lebanon.
Lundstrom unlocked a scoreless duel with a buzzer-beating takedown at the end of the first period and carried that momentum to a 6-0 decision.
“I came into that match really nervous, but I wanted first place,” Lundstrom said. “Our coaches pour so much dedication into us, pushing us harder so when we are out there in these moments, we know what’s coming for us and we’re prepared for it.”
Defending state champion Paige Wehrmeister of Parkway West captured the 141-pound title with a pin of Taylor Johnson of Lebanon in just 36 seconds.
And junior Kate Cooper of Timberland capped a productive weekend with an 8-5 decision over sophomore Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh to win the 105-pound title less than 24 hours after she won the Gateway Athletic Conference tournament championship at St. Charles on Friday.
“It’s good practice, but I’m tired. I’m going home and going right to sleep,” Cooper said.
Other winners included Ashlyn Eli (106), Brenya Crahan (125) and Calyese Dupree (159) of Nixa, and Kaylyn Rogers (120), Quincey Glendenning (130), Bailey Joiner (135) and Mariyah Brumley (194) of Lebanon.