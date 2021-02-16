Brentwood's Arrindell maintains high hopes of memorable finish to career

King racked up points and riding time and earned a 7-2 victory. It was the 25th win of the season for King, but only the sixth that did not end in a pin.

The runner-up finish earned Arrindell a trip to the sectional round Saturday in Versailles, where she will need to place in the top three in the 102-pound weight class to advance to the state meet for the third successive year.

Missouri’s girls wrestling state tournament is scheduled for March 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

“This was my first tournament. I’m trying to get it together and finish strong,” Arrindell said. “I’ve had a lot of practice time so I’m still confident.”

Her practice partner is three-time Brentwood boys state qualifier Owen Brotherton, who has helped Arrindell stay sharp in the absence of actual matches.

“He has pushed me and he’s the reason that I am as strong and as capable,” Arrindell said. “I think (postseason success) will be a mix of keeping my head in the game, not being overconfident, taking notes on (possible opponents) and letting my coaches be my eyes off the mat.”

The sectional round is new this season and Arrindell welcomes the additional chance to test herself against top competition.