Cassidy Benwell, junior, North Point

Won the 120-pound Missouri state title as a sophomore with a 28-4 record, becoming the first North Point student to capture a state championship. Benwell finished her season with 23 consecutive victories, including first-place performances in the Seckman Women’s Tournament and the District 2 event before defeating Chloe Herrick of Harrisonville by overtime pin to capture the state title. She won the Missouri USA Freestyle tournament in April and is ranked No. 22 in the nation at 122 pounds by USA Wrestling.