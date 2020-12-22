Changes announced for Missouri's wrestling state tournament format, site

The number of wrestlers from each classification who will qualify for the state meet was also changed to 12 from the usual 16 per weight class. The reduction in participants was “in order to comply with National Federation of High School rules regarding the maximum number of matches in a day,” according to the press release.

The method to qualify for state also has changed. MSHSAA has expanded the number of districts from four to eight per class, with the top four finishers from each weight class in each district advancing to a sectional round, which is a new addition to the postseason schedule.

The top three finishers from each weight class in the four sectionals will become the 12 wrestlers advancing to the state tournament.

“Only taking three qualifiers will really devastate those bubble kids who dream of making the state tournament. I feel for those kids,” Wilhelm said.

District tournaments for girls are scheduled for Feb. 5-6 while districts for boys will be Feb. 13.

Sectional tournaments for girls then will take place on Feb. 20 and sectionals for boys will occur on Feb. 27.

Despite the changes, Wilhelm is grateful a state tournament experience is still a possibility for his wrestlers and for wrestlers across Missouri.

“I’m excited that MSHSAA is doing everything in their power to still have a state series and I truly applaud their efforts,” Wilhelm said.

