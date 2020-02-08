Compton leads off Holt's team championship performance; Meyer paces Washington

Kyle said the old Compton would have come unglued.

"She'd probably just walk off," he said.

Not anymore.

Compton, who has 16 pins in 25 wins, is all business and expects to show that at the state championships.

"If I do the right things, I think I should be able to get a medal (top 6)," she said.

Slaughter also shined with a pin of St. Charles senior Kaitlyn Clutter at 1:14 of the championship match. It was the third and rubber match between rivals this season, each recording a fall in their previous wins.

"It wasn't like revenge for me," Slaughter said. "More like determination."

Han, the defending state champion at 143, beat Lutheran St. Charles senior Rebekah Floyd by a majority decision 22-5. Han is 46-1 in her career including a 20-1 mark this season.

Washington junior Allison Meyer pined all of her opponents over the two days in capturing the crown at 115. It was the second successive district title for Meyer (36-3), who finished in a tie for fifth at state last season.