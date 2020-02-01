De Soto's Foeller parlays cheerleading into success on wrestling map

Foeller has been literally unstoppable over the last two seasons. Her benchmark of 73 successive wins has made her the poster girl for the up-and-coming sport.

"It's great to see girls wrestling growing like it is," she said. "This year has been so much tougher for me than last year."

Foeller has achieved success on the national club level as well. She won the 180-pound division at the prestigious United States Marine Corps/Cadet Junior Nationals at Fargo, North Dakota in 2018.

And Foeller is quick to point out that she became a competitive cheerleader in the second grade, long before hitting the wrestling mat for the first time between the seventh and eighth grade.

"For a long time, the top thing in her life was cheerleading," said her mother, Amber. "But her brothers (Isaac and Asa) wrestled and she was curious about it."

Amber suggested that Jaycee give wrestling a try while driving her sons to practice one day.

"I didn't know it, but she brought along some clothes for me to change into and told me, 'Get out there and try it,'" Jaycee recalled. "Loved it ever since."