De Soto's Foeller completes unbeaten career after chat with Lafayette's Cole

The Lancers standout completed her third consecutive unbeaten season and moved her high school career record to 84-0 by winning the 107-pound state championship. Cole beat Washington senior Mia Reed by a technical fall with a 16-1 score.

"It sounds awesome," Cole said of being unbeaten. "I'm really glad for the opportunity to be here."

Foeller said that before her conversation with Cole, she genuinely was scared of ending her high school career with a blemish.

"I was so afraid to lose," Foeller said. "I know that sounds bad, but I felt like I would let people down if I lost. It made me try harder."

Cole, opposed to her friend Foeller, was on the offensive from the opening whistle. Cole rushed Washington's Reed again and again, scoring takedowns and near falls before securing the technical fall.

"That is my personal style," Cole said. "A lot of people are patient. That's my go-to, that's my plan. It works well with how I wrestle."

Cole, helping Lafayette secure its third consecutive state runner-up trophy, said she is excited about the prospects of duplicating Foeller's perfect high school career next season.