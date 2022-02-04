Delayed girls wrestling district tournaments will finish Sunday, Monday

The snow is cleared, the medal stands are painted and the mats are in place.

All that is needed are wrestlers, and they will arrive in bunches Saturday morning at both North Point and Lafayette.

The two-day girls wrestling district championships, originally scheduled to start Friday, will begin Saturday with 48 teams descending upon North Point for the District 1 tournament and 51 teams arriving at Lafayette for the District 2 tournament.

Wrestling begins at 11 a.m. at North Point and at noon at Lafayette.

The District 3 tournament will be held at Raymore-Peculiar and District 4 is at Oak Park.

The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes from each district advance to the state meet at Mizzou Arena in Columbia from Feb. 17-19.

The Missouri State High School Athletic Association has a one-day, five-match maximum for each wrestler. That rule combined with the large number of participants in each district requires two days of competition.

At North Point, the final day of the tournament will be held beginning at noon Sunday. With many teams traveling long distances and requiring hotel accommodations, Grizzlies athletic director Jake Adams sought approval from MSHSAA and from every participating school before announcing the Sunday decision.

“We do understand it’s a sacrifice for many of our athletes to wrestle on Sunday, and we appreciate everyone’s flexibility when it came to juggling the logistics of a 48-team tournament,” Adams said. “We know it’s not a perfect solution, but we hope it’s one that will allow us to host a successful and safe district tournament.”

To add the finishing touches in preparation, North Point teachers Justin Young and Nicole Bond constructed medal stands, Liberty High School provided additional mats and maintenance crews shoveled sidewalks and parking lots.

“We really appreciate everyone’s assistance and generosity with their time,” Adams said.

Lafayette, which is also hosting a girls district tournament for the first time, will hold its second day of competition Monday, with wrestling starting at 5:30 p.m.

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Illinois High School Association begins its state series Saturday with boys regional tournaments, each beginning at 9 a.m.

The Class 1A Carlyle Regional includes Cahokia, Metro-East Lutheran, Red Bud, Roxana and Wood River among its 10-team field.

The Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional involves the host school along with East St. Louis, Highland, Jerseyville, Mascoutah, Triad and Waterloo.

The Class 3A Quincy Regional includes Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City and O’Fallon.

Sectionals in Illinois take place on Feb. 12, and the state tournament will be held Feb. 17-19 at State Farm Center in Champaign. Dual team state championships will be held Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.