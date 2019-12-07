A 26-0 freshman season was capped with a state championship at 136 pounds for Han, the District 2 title winner who also won tournament crowns at the KC Stampede, Battle Wonder Woman and Kyle Thrasher events. In June, Han won the Southern Plains Regional freestyle title at 138 pounds before placing in two divisions in Fargo at the U.S. National Championships. She was third in the 16-under division and fifth in the Junior Division. Ranked No. 4 nationally at 138 pounds by USA Wrestling.
