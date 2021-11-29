Faith Cole, senior, Lafayette

A three-time defending state champion and 2020 All-Metro co-wrestler of the year, Cole will attempt to become the first four-time champion in Missouri girls wrestling history. She is 89-0 in her career and last season won every match by either pin or technical fall without yielding a takedown. She won last season’s state title at 107 pounds. Cole placed third at Fargo this summer, second at the Super 32s and won the outstanding wrestler award at the Border Brawl. She is ranked No. 4 nationally at 106 pounds.