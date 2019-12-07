A 22-0 freshman season with a state title at 103 pounds for the Lancers was a springboard for Cole, who last month earned a bronze medal individually while helping the U.S. win the Under-15 Pan American Championships women's freestyle team competition in Panama. In July, Cole won the 16-under national freestyle championship at 106 pounds and was runner-up in the Junior Division in Fargo. She was runner-up in October in the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Des Moines and also finished second in May at the Under-15 World Team Trials. Ranked No. 2 nationally at 106 pounds by USA Wrestling.
