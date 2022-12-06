 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith Spicer, senior, Fox

Won the 235-pound Missouri state title as a junior with a 15-5 record. Spicer defeated previously unbeaten Alayna Ray to win the District 1 title before pinning her way to the state title. In the championship match, she trailed 9-1 in points before earning a second period pin of Clara Rathmann of Camdenton, the wrestler who eliminated her from the state tournament the previous season. Spicer, who entered the high school season on a 10-match winning streak, is ranked No. 10 in the nation at 225 pounds by USA Wrestling.

