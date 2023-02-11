CEDAR HILL — Fox High senior Faith Spicer knows her win-loss wrestling record might not turn any heads.

A 27-5 mark is nice, yet maybe not totally befitting of a defending state champion.

But the multi-talented heavyweight is just as proud of her setbacks as she is of her victories.

"In every single loss, I learned something," Spicer said. "It made me better. And that's the most important thing."

Spicer ratcheted up her performance Saturday to capture the crown in the 235-pound division at the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament at Northwest High in northern Cedar Hill.

Washington captured the team crown with 156.5 points. Marquette was second (143.5), followed by Lafayette (127).

The Blue Jays qualified seven wrestlers for the state meet, which will be Feb. 24-25 at Mizzou Arena. The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for state.

Fox's Spicer breezed through the field by recording three successive falls, including a 116-second pin of Eureka sophomore Addison Neumann in the title match.

Spicer compiled a modest 15-5 record in the winning the state championship belt last season.

Just like this year, she gained a multitude of knowledge and confidence in her defeats.

"Losses, they drive me to wrestle my best," Spicer said. "A lot of times, I'm losing to girls who are way better than me."

Spicer has lost twice to Belleville East standout Kiara Ganey, who won the Illinois state heavyweight title with an unbeaten mark last season.

Those losses to Ganey pushed Spicer work even harder.

"She's the (standard) of where I want to be," Spicer said. "If I can almost beat her, we are making progress."

Spicer seems to be peaking at the right time. Her only loss to a Missouri girl this season at the heavyweight level came against Willard standout Catherine Dutton, who improved to 33-0 by winning Class 2 District 3 crown Saturday.

"At the beginning of the season, she put a lot pressure on herself," Fox coach Kirk Huff said. "After she dropped a few matches, I feel like she's let go of some of that pressure."

Spicer, who will continue her career at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, is anxious to defend her state crown.

"I love being pushed and I think it makes me feel like I'm ready," Spicer said.

Lindbergh High junior Audrey Scherer (34-7) took the crown at 115 pounds with a 9-4 win over Lafayette sophomore Hannah Henderson.

Scherer, who is blind in her right eye due to a microphthalmia, has finished second at state in each of the last two seasons.

She is determined to shed that runner-up tag.

"Last season still hurts a lot," Scherer said.

The state tournament is divided into the two classes for the first time this season, which is fine with Scherer.

"It gives a lot more girls a lot of opportunities," she said.

Northwest senior Lily Shaffrey wasted little time in winning the crown at 145 pounds. She improved to 35-4 by winning her three matches with falls in 54, 27 and 29 seconds.

"I'd wrestled a lot of them before and I knew what to do," Shaffrey said. "I already had my matches planned out."

Shaffrey is on a big-time roll at the perfect time.

"For the most part, I've been hitting my shots good, getting out of bounds good," Shaffrey said. "Right now, I'm just doing my thing. I've been going to practice with a different mindset to fix the things I need to work on."

Washington's blitz to the title was led by senior Julia Donnelly and junior Kendra Bliss, who won championships at 110 and 125 pounds.

Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling