Fox's Spicer breezed through the field by recording three successive falls, including a 116-second pin of Eureka sophomore Addison Neumann in the title match.
Spicer compiled a modest 15-5 record in the winning the state championship belt last season.
Just like this year, she gained a multitude of knowledge and confidence in her defeats.
"Losses, they drive me to wrestle my best," Spicer said. "A lot of times, I'm losing to girls who are way better than me."
Spicer has lost twice to Belleville East standout Kiara Ganey, who won the Illinois state heavyweight title with an unbeaten mark last season.
Those losses to Ganey pushed Spicer work even harder.
"She's the (standard) of where I want to be," Spicer said. "If I can almost beat her, we are making progress."
Spicer seems to be peaking at the right time. Her only loss to a Missouri girl this season at the heavyweight level came against Willard standout Catherine Dutton, who improved to 33-0 by winning Class 2 District 3 crown Saturday.
"At the beginning of the season, she put a lot pressure on herself," Fox coach Kirk Huff said. "After she dropped a few matches, I feel like she's let go of some of that pressure."
Spicer, who will continue her career at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, is anxious to defend her state crown.
"I love being pushed and I think it makes me feel like I'm ready," Spicer said.
Lindbergh High junior Audrey Scherer (34-7) took the crown at 115 pounds with a 9-4 win over Lafayette sophomore Hannah Henderson.
Scherer, who is blind in her right eye due to a microphthalmia, has finished second at state in each of the last two seasons.
She is determined to shed that runner-up tag.
"Last season still hurts a lot," Scherer said.
The state tournament is divided into the two classes for the first time this season, which is fine with Scherer.
"It gives a lot more girls a lot of opportunities," she said.
Northwest senior Lily Shaffrey wasted little time in winning the crown at 145 pounds. She improved to 35-4 by winning her three matches with falls in 54, 27 and 29 seconds.
"I'd wrestled a lot of them before and I knew what to do," Shaffrey said. "I already had my matches planned out."
Shaffrey is on a big-time roll at the perfect time.
"For the most part, I've been hitting my shots good, getting out of bounds good," Shaffrey said. "Right now, I'm just doing my thing. I've been going to practice with a different mindset to fix the things I need to work on."
Washington's blitz to the title was led by senior Julia Donnelly and junior Kendra Bliss, who won championships at 110 and 125 pounds.
Collinsville sophomore Taylor Dawson entered high school the same year girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport for Illinois high schools.
Fox's Faith Spicer scores points against Eureka's Addison Neumann during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Washington girls team celebrates after winning the team trophy after the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hills' Lily Shaffrey walks off the mat with her first-place trophy during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Ali Haiser scores points during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fox's Faith Spicer scores points against Eureka's Addison Neumann during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fox's Faith Spicer scores points against Eureka's Addison Neumann during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Ali Haiser grapples with Poplar Bluff's Zoe Freeman during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Ali Haiser prepares to pin her opponent during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindbergh's Ellie Poulette attempts to get out of a hold from Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Chandler during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Chandler scores points during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Chandler grapples with Lindbergh's Ellie Poulette during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Abby Chandler celebrates after winning the district title during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Aaliyah Grammar is congratulated by her coaching staff after a third-place finish during the Class 2 District 1 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Northwest Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com